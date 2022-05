MSNBC’s prime time ratings took a dive on Friday as only Nicolle Wallace’s Deadline: White House broke the million viewer mark on the network.

While Fridays often bring in fewer viewers in the evening, MSNBC sunk to an average of only 628,000 total viewers across prime time. While the network still beat CNN’s average of 530,000 viewers, its total was far less than the previous Friday, which saw MSNBC bring in an average of 1.04 million prime time viewers.

While Wallace brought in an average of 1.09 million total viewers across her two hours of programming to lead her network, MSNBC Prime at 9 p.m. came in second with 989,000 total viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Friday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1099 NEW DAY:

243 MORNING JOE:

753 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

15 ELEMENTARY:

16 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1376 NEW DAY:

326 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

91 MORNING IN AMERICA:

22 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1663 NEW DAY:

404 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1739 CNN NEWSROOM:

510 MORNING JOE:

794 NATIONAL REPORT:

151 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1680 CNN NEWSROOM:

564 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

535 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

132 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1684 AT THIS HOUR:

560 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

449 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

170 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1729 INSIDE POLITICS:

574 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

547 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

177 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

227 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1505 CNN NEWSROOM:

565 MTP DAILY:

568 — BLUE BLOODS:

192 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1396 CNN NEWSROOM:

517 KATY TUR REPORTS:

555 AMERICAN AGENDA:

173 BLUE BLOODS:

248 3p STORY, THE:

1367 CNN NEWSROOM:

558 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

685 — BLUE BLOODS:

305 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1386 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

643 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1090 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

275 BLUE BLOODS:

385 5p FIVE, THE:

2845 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

605 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

262 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

194 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2203 SITUATION ROOM:

484 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

939 SPICER & CO:

254 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

91 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2337 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

582 REIDOUT:

837 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

304 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

54 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

2608 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

595 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

971 STINCHFIELD:

211 NEWSNATION PRIME:

38 9p HANNITY:

2161 CNN TONIGHT:

441 MSNBC PRIME:

989 PRIME NEWS:

124 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

26 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1876 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

554 DIAMOND HANDS: WALLSTBTS:

276 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

148 BANFIELD:

36 11p GUTFELD!:

1800 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

451 — GREG KELLY REPORTS:

119 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

28

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

232 NEW DAY:

44 MORNING JOE:

96 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

6 ELEMENTARY:

3 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

255 NEW DAY:

80 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

12 MORNING IN AMERICA:

4 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

284 NEW DAY:

95 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

294 CNN NEWSROOM:

101 MORNING JOE:

88 NATIONAL REPORT:

22 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

270 CNN NEWSROOM:

115 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

58 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

14 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

244 AT THIS HOUR:

96 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

41 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

30 12p OUTNUMBERED:

242 INSIDE POLITICS:

101 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

66 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

34 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

28 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

241 CNN NEWSROOM:

145 MTP DAILY:

68 — BLUE BLOODS:

19 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

197 CNN NEWSROOM:

131 KATY TUR REPORTS:

57 AMERICAN AGENDA:

33 BLUE BLOODS:

19 3p STORY, THE:

184 CNN NEWSROOM:

112 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

66 — BLUE BLOODS:

25 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

203 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

129 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

81 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

31 BLUE BLOODS:

41 5p FIVE, THE:

364 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

129 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

35 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

12 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

279 SITUATION ROOM:

104 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

94 SPICER & CO:

33 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

7 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

300 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

135 REIDOUT:

89 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

29 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

10 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

326 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

119 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

90 STINCHFIELD:

26 NEWSNATION PRIME:

9 9p HANNITY:

275 CNN TONIGHT:

90 MSNBC PRIME:

77 PRIME NEWS:

20 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

5 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

231 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

83 DIAMOND HANDS: WALLSTBTS:

19 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

24 BANFIELD:

4 11p GUTFELD!:

268 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

74 — GREG KELLY REPORTS:

19 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

12

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 479,000

Fox News: 1.66 million

MSNBC: 637,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 98,000

Fox News: 245,000

MSNBC: 63,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 530,000

Fox News: 2.21 million

MSNBC: 628,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 98,000

Fox News: 277,000

MSNBC: 52,000

