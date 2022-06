Fox News’ midday panel show, Outnumbered, pulled in an impressive 1.84 million total viewers on Friday. The noon hour was dominated by Steven McCraw, the Texas Department of Public Safety director, holding a very contentious press briefing on the Uvalde, Texas school shooting.

Outnumbered beat the rest of the day time programming on Fox until 5 p.m.’s The Five came on and won the day as the most-watched show on all of cable.

Outnumbered’s total, however, was big enough to top some prime time programming on Fox including Jesse Watters Prime Time, which brought in 1.75 million total viewers.

Outnumbered also brought in a solid 307,000 viewers in the key 25-54 age demographic. Watters brought in 287,000 viewers in the demo.

Here is a full breakdown of Friday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1068 NEW DAY:

302 MORNING JOE:

724 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

15 ELEMENTARY:

16 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1336 NEW DAY:

415 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

77 MORNING IN AMERICA:

10 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1528 NEW DAY:

461 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1598 CNN NEWSROOM:

503 MORNING JOE:

801 NATIONAL REPORT:

119 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1444 CNN NEWSROOM:

562 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

579 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

97 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1456 AT THIS HOUR:

615 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

518 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

152 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1843 INSIDE POLITICS:

895 MSNBC PRESS CONFERENCE:

646 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

159 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

165 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1591 CNN NEWSROOM:

877 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

711 TROOPATHON 2022:

78 BLUE BLOODS:

151 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1454 CNN NEWSROOM:

797 KATY TUR REPORTS:

731 AMERICAN AGENDA:

87 BLUE BLOODS:

222 3p STORY, THE:

1346 CNN NEWSROOM:

799 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

858 — BLUE BLOODS:

260 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1542 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

883 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1297 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

206 BLUE BLOODS:

284 5p FIVE, THE:

3004 SITUATION ROOM:

803 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

265 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

147 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

1995 SITUATION ROOM:

744 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1143 SPICER & CO:

482 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

80 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

1750 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

739 REIDOUT:

1056 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

318 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

55 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

2314 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

703 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1160 STINCHFIELD:

238 NEWSNATION PRIME:

69 9p HANNITY:

1861 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

612 MSNBC PRIME:

1078 PRIME NEWS:

105 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

39 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1513 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

526 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

857 AMERICA BURNING:

70 BANFIELD:

30 11p GUTFELD!:

1854 CNN SPECIAL REPORT:

413 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

577 DAY OF OUTRAGE:

55 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

16

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

221 NEW DAY:

41 MORNING JOE:

92 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

2 ELEMENTARY:

1 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

256 NEW DAY:

75 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

7 MORNING IN AMERICA:

1 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

259 NEW DAY:

73 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

266 CNN NEWSROOM:

120 MORNING JOE:

85 NATIONAL REPORT:

11 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

251 CNN NEWSROOM:

109 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

62 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

12 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

226 AT THIS HOUR:

119 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

65 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

24 12p OUTNUMBERED:

307 INSIDE POLITICS:

177 MSNBC PRESS CONFERENCE:

81 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

14 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

23 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

255 CNN NEWSROOM:

175 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

82 TROOPATHON 2022:

6 BLUE BLOODS:

15 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

202 CNN NEWSROOM:

187 KATY TUR REPORTS:

73 AMERICAN AGENDA:

4 BLUE BLOODS:

28 3p STORY, THE:

214 CNN NEWSROOM:

177 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

131 — BLUE BLOODS:

27 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

249 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

218 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

173 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

7 BLUE BLOODS:

45 5p FIVE, THE:

415 SITUATION ROOM:

195 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

10 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

35 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

286 SITUATION ROOM:

189 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

94 SPICER & CO:

28 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

25 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

287 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

190 REIDOUT:

128 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

21 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

29 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

328 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

185 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

120 STINCHFIELD:

22 NEWSNATION PRIME:

27 9p HANNITY:

284 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

145 MSNBC PRIME:

115 PRIME NEWS:

17 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

5 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

268 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

104 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

90 AMERICA BURNING:

17 BANFIELD:

2 11p GUTFELD!:

379 CNN SPECIAL REPORT:

115 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

54 DAY OF OUTRAGE:

13 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

3

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 595,000

Fox News: 1.56 million

MSNBC: 781,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 135,000

Fox News: 263,000

MSNBC: 90,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 614,000

Fox News: 1.89 million

MSNBC: 1.03 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 145,000

Fox News: 294,000

MSNBC: 108,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

