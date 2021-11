Sean Hannity edged out Tucker Carlson Tonight — which was guest-hosted by Will Cain — in total viewers in the Friday night ratings race.

Hannity drew 3.02 million viewers at 9 p.m. on Friday night, coming out ahead of Cain, who drew 2.94 million in the 8 p.m. hour.

Cain still managed to best Hannity in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 age demographic, with 456,000 to Hannity’s 417,000.

The Five placed first in cable news, with 3.29 million viewers and 504,000 in the demo, continuing a strong run at the top of cable news.

Here is a full breakdown of Friday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1071 NEW DAY:

240 MORNING JOE:

678 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

10 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

29 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1399 NEW DAY:

304 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

139 MORNING IN AMERICA:

9 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1699 NEW DAY:

410 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1835 CNN NEWSROOM:

524 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

647 NATIONAL REPORT:

209 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1862 CNN NEWSROOM:

645 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

533 — JAG:

57 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1862 CNN NEWSROOM:

636 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

527 — JAG:

106 12p OUTNUMBERED:

2082 — — JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

179 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

194 1p — — — — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

193 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1409 — — AMERICAN AGENDA:

190 BLUE BLOODS:

192 3p STORY, THE:

1689 CNN NEWSROOM:

601 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

784 — BLUE BLOODS:

295 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1694 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

700 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1141 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

226 BLUE BLOODS:

287 5p FIVE, THE:

3298 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

627 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

236 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

130 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2476 SITUATION ROOM:

610 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1097 SPICER & CO:

275 DONLON REPORT, THE:

44 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

2045 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

700 REIDOUT:

1029 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

346 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

21 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

2947 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

807 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1099 STINCHFIELD:

220 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

30 9p HANNITY:

3020 CNN SPECIAL REPORT:

944 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

1927 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

168 NEWSNATION PRIME:

26 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2479 — LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1295 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

139 BANFIELD:

26 11p GUTFELD!:

2017 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

586 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

1034 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

106 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

24

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

182 NEW DAY:

54 MORNING JOE:

71 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

4 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

8 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

276 NEW DAY:

81 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

36 MORNING IN AMERICA:

2 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

285 NEW DAY:

103 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

320 CNN NEWSROOM:

131 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

71 NATIONAL REPORT:

38 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

345 CNN NEWSROOM:

188 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

50 — JAG:

5 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

358 CNN NEWSROOM:

145 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

59 — JAG:

7 12p OUTNUMBERED:

403 — — JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

24 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

8 1p — — — — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

8 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

216 — — AMERICAN AGENDA:

27 BLUE BLOODS:

21 3p STORY, THE:

262 CNN NEWSROOM:

134 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

99 — BLUE BLOODS:

47 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

273 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

171 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

108 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

27 BLUE BLOODS:

39 5p FIVE, THE:

504 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

155 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

30 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

24 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

400 SITUATION ROOM:

178 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

99 SPICER & CO:

28 DONLON REPORT, THE:

15 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

376 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

162 REIDOUT:

134 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

41 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

1 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

456 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

171 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

133 STINCHFIELD:

22 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

2 9p HANNITY:

417 CNN SPECIAL REPORT:

204 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

244 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

32 NEWSNATION PRIME:

1 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

361 — LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

147 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

21 BANFIELD:

1 11p GUTFELD!:

365 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

116 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

112 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

8 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

5

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 613,000

Fox 1.8 million

MSNBC: 840,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 134,000

Fox News: 305,000

MSNBC: 91,000

Here are the prime time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 898,000

Fox News: 2.81 million

MSNBC: 1.44 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 193,000

Fox News: 411,000

MSNBC: 175,000

