Cable News Ratings Friday, October 15: The Five More Than DOUBLES Lead-In Neil Cavuto

Viewers flocked to Fox News to watch The Five on Friday, making the 5 p.m. show the most-watched in all of cable news.

What is so remarkable about the high ratings of The Five is that the show’s lead-in, Your World with Neil Cavuto, was one of the worst-performing hours of Fox’s daytime lineup (though he still handily beat the competition on MSNBC and CNN).

Cavuto drew 1.39 million in the 4 p.m. hour. The Five more than doubled his audience, for a total of 2.9 million viewers. Those numbers were even bigger than those of Tucker Carlson, typically the highest-rated host on cable news — though we should note that lately, The Five has been challenging his ratings dominance.

There was a similar story in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 age demographic. Cavuto drew a sizable 251,000 viewers in the demo, but The Five drew an even larger 427,000 demo viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Friday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

761 NEW DAY:

356 MORNING JOE:

751 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

10 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

20 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1242 NEW DAY:

388 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

90 MORNING IN AMERICA:

24 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1567 NEW DAY:

437 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1668 CNN NEWSROOM:

493 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

733 NATIONAL REPORT:

196 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1585 CNN NEWSROOM:

567 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

647 — JAG:

91 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1609 AT THIS HOUR:

639 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

568 — JAG:

98 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1653 INSIDE POLITICS:

640 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

626 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

190 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

227 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1516 CNN NEWSROOM:

637 MTP DAILY:

626 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

214 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1338 CNN NEWSROOM:

701 — AMERICAN AGENDA:

114 BLUE BLOODS:

205 3p STORY, THE:

1355 CNN NEWSROOM:

627 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

662 — BLUE BLOODS:

256 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1396 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

643 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1191 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

191 BLUE BLOODS:

268 5p FIVE, THE:

2907 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

568 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

231 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

116 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2037 SITUATION ROOM:

483 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1080 SPICER & CO:

228 DONLON REPORT, THE:

66 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

1935 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

597 REIDOUT:

1129 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

320 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

36 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

2754 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

739 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1249 STINCHFIELD:

208 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

38 9p HANNITY:

2263 CNN SPECIAL REPORT:

837 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

1760 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

123 NEWSNATION PRIME:

42 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2027 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

553 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1057 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

87 BANFIELD:

44 11p GUTFELD!:

1858 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

379 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

725 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

82 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

18

25-54 Demo (thousands)



ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

122 NEW DAY:

65 MORNING JOE:

80 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

2 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

2 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

197 NEW DAY:

74 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

6 MORNING IN AMERICA:

1 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

225 NEW DAY:

98 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

229 CNN NEWSROOM:

101 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

90 NATIONAL REPORT:

16 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

243 CNN NEWSROOM:

96 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

91 — JAG:

13 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

257 AT THIS HOUR:

139 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

88 — JAG:

11 12p OUTNUMBERED:

255 INSIDE POLITICS:

144 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

95 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

38 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

16 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

248 CNN NEWSROOM:

160 MTP DAILY:

73 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

21 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

220 CNN NEWSROOM:

157 — AMERICAN AGENDA:

28 BLUE BLOODS:

23 3p STORY, THE:

203 CNN NEWSROOM:

126 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

65 — BLUE BLOODS:

25 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

251 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

148 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

91 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

27 BLUE BLOODS:

19 5p FIVE, THE:

427 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

152 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

24 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

6 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

276 SITUATION ROOM:

111 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

107 SPICER & CO:

17 DONLON REPORT, THE:

4 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

311 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

126 REIDOUT:

141 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

22 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

2 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

439 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

128 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

153 STINCHFIELD:

47 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

5 9p HANNITY:

384 CNN SPECIAL REPORT:

167 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

195 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

23 NEWSNATION PRIME:

8 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

349 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

92 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

117 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

11 BANFIELD:

6 11p GUTFELD!:

335 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

72 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

79 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

15 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

3

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 527,000

Fox News: 1.61 million

MSNBC: 824,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 111,000

Fox News: 264,000

MSNBC: 92,000

Here are the prime time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 710,000

Fox News: 2.34 million

MSNBC: 1.35 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 129,000

Fox News: 391,000

MSNBC: 155,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

