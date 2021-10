Cable News Ratings Friday, October 22: Fox News’ The Five Scores a Commanding First-Place Win

Fox News’ The Five dominated in the cable news ratings Friday, with a comfortable lead on the network’s primetime programming.

The 5 pm show — co-hosted by Dagen McDowell, Jessica Tarlov, Jesse Watters, Kennedy, and Greg Gutfeld — scored 3.16 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight came in second with 2.88 million, followed by Hannity with 2.7 million.

Tucker Carlson Tonight won overall in the 25-54 viewer demographic. Watters guest-hosted the show and got 434,000 viewers in the demo, followed by Hannity’s 414,000 and The Five’s 395,000.

Here is a full breakdown of Thursday cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

918 NEW DAY:

352 MORNING JOE:

751 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

9 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

23 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1374 NEW DAY:

456 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

83 MORNING IN AMERICA:

15 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1688 NEW DAY:

482 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1816 CNN NEWSROOM:

575 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

798 NATIONAL REPORT:

159 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1892 CNN NEWSROOM:

638 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

644 — JAG:

64 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1754 AT THIS HOUR:

667 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

553 — JAG:

97 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1777 INSIDE POLITICS:

629 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

624 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

170 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

203 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1585 CNN NEWSROOM:

696 MTP DAILY:

623 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

234 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1502 CNN NEWSROOM:

741 KATY TUR REPORTS:

577 AMERICAN AGENDA:

153 BLUE BLOODS:

217 3p STORY, THE:

1576 CNN NEWSROOM:

759 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

646 — BLUE BLOODS:

254 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1519 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

782 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1238 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

216 BLUE BLOODS:

274 5p FIVE, THE:

3158 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

776 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

206 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

130 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2355 SITUATION ROOM:

632 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1093 SPICER & CO:

284 DONLON REPORT, THE:

67 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

2050 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

872 REIDOUT:

844 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

340 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

36 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

2883 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

782 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1175 STINCHFIELD:

232 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

22 9p HANNITY:

2702 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

858 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2053 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

181 NEWSNATION PRIME:

32 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1891 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

595 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

958 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

178 BANFIELD:

46 11p GUTFELD!:

1800 CNN SPECIAL REPORT:

428 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

920 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

125 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

12

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

136 NEW DAY:

87 MORNING JOE:

84 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

5 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

0 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

208 NEW DAY:

109 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

13 MORNING IN AMERICA:

2 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

293 NEW DAY:

85 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

291 CNN NEWSROOM:

115 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

112 NATIONAL REPORT:

10 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

257 CNN NEWSROOM:

147 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

89 — JAG:

6 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

244 AT THIS HOUR:

170 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

65 — JAG:

5 12p OUTNUMBERED:

263 INSIDE POLITICS:

149 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

61 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

13 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

20 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

265 CNN NEWSROOM:

148 MTP DAILY:

88 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

18 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

265 CNN NEWSROOM:

148 KATY TUR REPORTS:

78 AMERICAN AGENDA:

13 BLUE BLOODS:

12 3p STORY, THE:

271 CNN NEWSROOM:

150 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

82 — BLUE BLOODS:

17 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

220 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

168 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

138 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

11 BLUE BLOODS:

31 5p FIVE, THE:

395 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

146 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

6 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

12 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

326 SITUATION ROOM:

133 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

143 SPICER & CO:

18 DONLON REPORT, THE:

5 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

352 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

166 REIDOUT:

111 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

27 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

1 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

434 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

123 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

124 STINCHFIELD:

19 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

2 9p HANNITY:

414 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

157 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

250 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

39 NEWSNATION PRIME:

12 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

272 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

111 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

103 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

38 BANFIELD:

14 11p GUTFELD!:

345 CNN SPECIAL REPORT:

117 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

121 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

11 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

1

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 602,000

Fox 1.74 million

MSNBC: 835,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 125,000

Fox News: 278,000

MSNBC: 102,000

Here are the prime time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 745,000

Fox News: 2.49 million

MSNBC: 1.4 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 130,000

Fox News: 373,000

MSNBC: 159,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

