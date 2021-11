CNN Newsroom, the 3 p.m. show anchored by Alisyn Camerota and Victor Blackwell, drew the biggest audience for CNN on Friday.

The show, which featured analysis of the day’s top stories and reporting from Wolf Blitzer in Rome, drew 684,000 total viewers and 166,000 in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 age demographic, placing first on CNN in both categories.

In an era when daytime shows are occasionally out-rating the prime time hosts — see: The Five regularly overtaking Tucker Carlson — the CNN afternoon program pulled ahead of the network’s traditional ratings winner, Chris Cuomo, whose show airs at 9 p.m.

Despite the win, CNN’s ratings troubles continued on Friday. No show on the network drew more than 700,000 viewers. Compare that to Fox News, which drew more than 3 million viewers for The Five, and MSNBC, which broke 2 million thanks to Rachel Maddow.

Here is a full breakdown of Friday cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

997 NEW DAY:

279 MORNING JOE:

841 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

18 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

19 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1317 NEW DAY:

301 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

121 MORNING IN AMERICA:

10 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1650 NEW DAY:

377 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1769 CNN NEWSROOM:

457 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

704 NATIONAL REPORT:

189 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1674 CNN NEWSROOM:

496 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

583 — JAG:

77 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1743 AT THIS HOUR:

570 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

541 — JAG:

114 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1800 INSIDE POLITICS:

594 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

612 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

162 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

235 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1572 CNN NEWSROOM:

618 MTP DAILY:

618 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

217 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1496 CNN NEWSROOM:

619 KATY TUR REPORTS:

669 AMERICAN AGENDA:

157 BLUE BLOODS:

198 3p STORY, THE:

1581 CNN NEWSROOM:

684 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

696 — BLUE BLOODS:

228 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1730 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

660 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1236 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

217 BLUE BLOODS:

317 5p FIVE, THE:

3193 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

581 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

232 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

121 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2350 SITUATION ROOM:

519 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1234 SPICER & CO:

294 DONLON REPORT, THE:

32 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

1920 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

494 REIDOUT:

1106 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

340 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

52 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

2796 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

562 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1265 STINCHFIELD:

186 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

38 9p HANNITY:

2184 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

670 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2011 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

126 NEWSNATION PRIME:

16 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1851 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

545 CIVIL WAR:

672 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

132 BANFIELD:

42 11p GUTFELD!:

1561 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

468 — GREG KELLY REPORTS:

102 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

14

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

196 NEW DAY:

62 MORNING JOE:

83 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

0 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

8 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

221 NEW DAY:

59 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

18 MORNING IN AMERICA:

2 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

255 NEW DAY:

76 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

254 CNN NEWSROOM:

78 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

76 NATIONAL REPORT:

13 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

295 CNN NEWSROOM:

98 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

87 — JAG:

1 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

296 AT THIS HOUR:

128 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

75 — JAG:

2 12p OUTNUMBERED:

290 INSIDE POLITICS:

113 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

72 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

20 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

23 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

276 CNN NEWSROOM:

108 MTP DAILY:

88 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

35 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

269 CNN NEWSROOM:

139 KATY TUR REPORTS:

95 AMERICAN AGENDA:

28 BLUE BLOODS:

19 3p STORY, THE:

256 CNN NEWSROOM:

166 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

99 — BLUE BLOODS:

23 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

278 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

165 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

142 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

39 BLUE BLOODS:

40 5p FIVE, THE:

398 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

146 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

46 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

17 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

317 SITUATION ROOM:

121 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

149 SPICER & CO:

40 DONLON REPORT, THE:

3 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

254 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

108 REIDOUT:

148 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

26 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

5 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

363 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

102 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

139 STINCHFIELD:

15 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

5 9p HANNITY:

262 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

107 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

238 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

17 NEWSNATION PRIME:

3 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

220 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

93 CIVIL WAR:

96 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

13 BANFIELD:

2 11p GUTFELD!:

215 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

96 — GREG KELLY REPORTS:

17 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

0

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 497,000

Fox 1.68 million

MSNBC: 823,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 102,000

Fox News: 252,000

MSNBC: 100,000

Here are the prime time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 593,000

Fox News: 2.27 million

MSNBC: 1.12 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 101,000

Fox News: 282,000

MSNBC: 140,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

