CNN host Don Lemon bested his MSNBC rivals in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 demo on Friday night.

Don Lemon Tonight, which runs for two hours, drew 146,000 viewers at 10 p.m. and 164,000 viewers at 11 p.m., beating Zerlina Maxwell, who was guest hosting Lawrence O’Donnell’s hour at 10 p.m. (122,000) and Brian Williams at 11 p.m. (104,000).

Maxwell and Williams still beat Lemon in total viewers, and Fox News, as usual, placed first in those hours — as well as every other hour throughout the day.

Here is a full breakdown of Friday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1006 NEW DAY:

346 MORNING JOE:

787 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

5 — 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1380 NEW DAY:

421 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

88 — 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1575 NEW DAY:

561 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1624 CNN NEWSROOM:

626 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

837 NATIONAL REPORT:

192 JAG:

81 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1611 CNN NEWSROOM:

617 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

675 — JAG:

110 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1535 AT THIS HOUR:

660 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

569 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

109 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1681 INSIDE POLITICS:

692 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

755 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

198 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

180 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1697 CNN NEWSROOM:

786 MTP DAILY:

815 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

224 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1618 CNN NEWSROOM:

873 KATY TUR REPORTS:

774 AMERICAN AGENDA:

145 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

304 3p STORY, THE:

1649 CNN NEWSROOM:

873 MSNBC PRESS CONFERENCE:

676 — BLUE BLOODS:

291 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1596 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

742 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1378 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

218 BLUE BLOODS:

321 5p FIVE, THE:

2979 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

642 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

245 BLUE BLOODS:

340 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2290 SITUATION ROOM:

534 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1047 SPICER & CO:

252 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

130 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

2050 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

666 REIDOUT:

1088 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

316 DONLON REPORT, THE:

60 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3151 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

854 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1269 STINCHFIELD:

233 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

29 9p HANNITY:

2725 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

899 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2082 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

138 NEWSNATION PRIME:

29 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2173 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

760 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1140 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

135 BANFIELD:

24 11p GUTFELD!:

1850 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

636 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

979 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

128 DONLON REPORT, THE:

28

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

179 NEW DAY:

58 MORNING JOE:

91 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

0 — 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

255 NEW DAY:

90 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

18 — 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

256 NEW DAY:

83 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

299 CNN NEWSROOM:

127 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

85 NATIONAL REPORT:

21 JAG:

11 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

247 CNN NEWSROOM:

133 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

59 — JAG:

12 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

206 AT THIS HOUR:

142 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

49 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

10 12p OUTNUMBERED:

253 INSIDE POLITICS:

111 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

79 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

30 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

18 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

298 CNN NEWSROOM:

134 MTP DAILY:

80 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

35 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

281 CNN NEWSROOM:

170 KATY TUR REPORTS:

74 AMERICAN AGENDA:

18 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

34 3p STORY, THE:

257 CNN NEWSROOM:

188 MSNBC PRESS CONFERENCE:

70 — BLUE BLOODS:

34 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

231 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

153 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

135 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

18 BLUE BLOODS:

45 5p FIVE, THE:

434 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

136 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

32 BLUE BLOODS:

24 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

315 SITUATION ROOM:

125 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

117 SPICER & CO:

47 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

6 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

347 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

150 REIDOUT:

148 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

63 DONLON REPORT, THE:

6 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

510 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

165 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

132 STINCHFIELD:

33 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

2 9p HANNITY:

401 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

174 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

234 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

17 NEWSNATION PRIME:

6 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

321 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

146 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

122 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

20 BANFIELD:

1 11p GUTFELD!:

397 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

164 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

104 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

15 DONLON REPORT, THE:

1

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 642,000

Fox News: 1.74 million

MSNBC: 917,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 130,000

Fox News: 291,000

MSNBC: 100,000

Here are the prime time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 837,000

Fox News: 2.68 million

MSNBC: 1.49 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 162,000

Fox News: 411,000

MSNBC: 163,000

