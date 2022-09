MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace has again landed in number one on her network despite her show airing for from 4 to 6 p.m.

Wallace, on Friday, brought in an average of 1.47 million total viewers for her two hours of programming.

Wallace pulled off an impressive feat of besting an hour of Fox News, beating Neil Cavuto in the 4 p.m. hour, but losing to The Five at 5 p.m. — which was the highest-rated show of the day on cable news with 2.78 million total viewers.

Cavuto beat Wallace in the key 25-54 age demographic as did CNN’s Jake Tapper.

Ari Melber landed in second place on MSNBC, coming close behind Wallace with 1.46 million total viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Friday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1006 NEW DAY:

321 MORNING JOE:

940 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

27 EARLY MORNING:

9 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1314 NEW DAY:

476 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

99 MORNING IN AMERICA:

36 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1513 NEW DAY:

618 — — — 9a SR/KING CHARLES ARRIVES:

1664 CNN NEWSROOM:

804 MORNING JOE:

1000 NATIONAL REPORT:

161 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1575 CNN NEWSROOM:

818 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

762 — BLUE BLOODS:

55 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1753 AT THIS HOUR:

807 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

717 — BLUE BLOODS:

114 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1892 CNN SPECIAL COVERAGE:

920 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

802 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

150 BLUE BLOODS:

118 1p SR/KING CHARLES ADDRESS:

2171 CNN SPECIAL COVERAGE:

1126 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

776 — BLUE BLOODS:

168 2p — CNN SPECIAL COVERAGE:

1005 KATY TUR REPORTS:

743 AMERICAN AGENDA:

159 BLUE BLOODS:

229 3p STORY, THE:

1438 CNN NEWSROOM:

846 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

791 — BLUE BLOODS:

214 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1301 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

753 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1471 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

251 BLUE BLOODS:

245 5p FIVE, THE:

2782 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

760 — SPICER & CO:

199 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

125 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

1857 SITUATION ROOM:

665 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1456 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

190 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

42 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2229 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

691 REIDOUT:

1162 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

230 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

23 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

2717 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

819 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1380 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

165 NEWSNATION PRIME:

35 9p HANNITY:

2117 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

598 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

1360 PRIME NEWS:

105 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

39 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1878 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

503 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

1190 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

170 BANFIELD:

50 11p GUTFELD!:

1995 CNN TONIGHT:

404 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

841 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

66 NEWSNATION PRIME:

43

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

190 NEW DAY:

57 MORNING JOE:

100 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

3 EARLY MORNING:

4 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

224 NEW DAY:

110 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

14 MORNING IN AMERICA:

5 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

238 NEW DAY:

152 — — — 9a SR/KING CHARLES ARRIVES:

257 CNN NEWSROOM:

195 MORNING JOE:

117 NATIONAL REPORT:

16 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

215 CNN NEWSROOM:

175 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

87 — BLUE BLOODS:

16 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

226 AT THIS HOUR:

175 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

77 — BLUE BLOODS:

27 12p OUTNUMBERED:

257 CNN SPECIAL COVERAGE:

212 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

84 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

13 BLUE BLOODS:

29 1p SR/KING CHARLES ADDRESS:

328 CNN SPECIAL COVERAGE:

229 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

73 — BLUE BLOODS:

34 2p — CNN SPECIAL COVERAGE:

192 KATY TUR REPORTS:

61 AMERICAN AGENDA:

16 BLUE BLOODS:

41 3p STORY, THE:

228 CNN NEWSROOM:

198 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

79 — BLUE BLOODS:

31 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

177 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

155 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

143 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

23 BLUE BLOODS:

35 5p FIVE, THE:

356 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

158 — SPICER & CO:

14 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

21 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

254 SITUATION ROOM:

175 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

141 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

4 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

2 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

292 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

147 REIDOUT:

134 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

11 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

3 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

378 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

161 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

137 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

9 NEWSNATION PRIME:

3 9p HANNITY:

236 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

102 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

143 PRIME NEWS:

9 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

3 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

236 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

97 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

123 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

14 BANFIELD:

3 11p GUTFELD!:

317 CNN TONIGHT:

75 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

82 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

3 NEWSNATION PRIME:

2

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 658,000

Fox News: 1.65 million

MSNBC: 946,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 139,000

Fox News: 241,000

MSNBC: 98,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 640,000

Fox News: 2.24 million

MSNBC: 1.31 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 120,000

Fox News: 283,000

MSNBC: 134,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com