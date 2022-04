Cable News Ratings Monday April 18: Kate Bolduan Leads CNN in the Demo

CNN’s OutFront, guest-hosted by Kate Bolduan, led the network in the key 25-54 age demographic on Monday.

Bolduan, who has guest-hosted the show before and scored big in the demo, brought in some 206,000 viewers in the demo.

While the CNN program still lost to its Fox News time slot competitor Jesse Watters Prime Time, the show crushed MSNBC’s Joy Reid in the demo.

Watters brought in 349,000 demo viewers, while Reid brought in 111,000.

MSNBC, however, managed to beat CNN across prime time in the demo, while Fox News remained dominant.

Here is a full breakdown of Monday’s cable news ratings by show:

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 601,000

Fox News: 1.82 million

MSNBC: 836,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 137,00

Fox News: 296,000

MSNBC: 94,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 631,000

Fox News: 2.70 million

MSNBC: 1.39 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 155,000

Fox News: 459,000

MSNBC: 157,000

