Cable News Ratings Monday April 3: Tucker Carlson Just Beats ‘The Five’ To Top All of Cable

Tucker Carlson again just edged out The Five as the top-rated show on cable news.

Carlson brought in 3.25 million total viewers on Monday, while The Five scored 3.23 million total viewers. The Five has reigned in recent months as the top-rated show on cable, but Carlson has offered stiff competition for the crown lately.

In the key 25-54 age demographic, Carlson topped the charts with 435,000 viewers. The Five came in second with 338,000 demo viewers.

MSNBC also had a strong day: Rachel Maddow managed to overtake Sean Hannity in total viewers and the demo at 9 p.m., a rare feat.

Here is a full breakdown of Monday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

850 CNN THIS MORNING:

315 MORNING JOE:

952 WENDY BELL COMMON SENSE:

15 EARLY MORNING:

25 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1093 CNN THIS MORNING:

360 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

84 MORNING IN AMERICA:

54 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1341 CNN THIS MORNING:

493 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1407 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

640 MORNING JOE:

1061 NATIONAL REPORT:

139 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1468 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

733 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

898 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

40 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1531 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

673 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

834 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1849 INSIDE POLITICS:

774 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

964 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

137 — 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1555 CNN NEWSROOM:

785 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

941 — BLUE BLOODS:

112 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1379 CNN NEWSROOM:

833 — AMERICAN AGENDA:

169 BLUE BLOODS:

238 3p STORY, THE:

1598 CNN NEWSROOM:

1031 KATY TUR REPORTS:

1083 — BLUE BLOODS:

295 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1707 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

980 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1840 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

267 BLUE BLOODS:

364 5p FIVE, THE:

3233 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

953 — SPICER & CO:

192 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

145 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2355 SITUATION ROOM:

937 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1848 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

186 ELIZABETH VARGAS REPORTS:

90 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2741 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

973 REIDOUT:

1520 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

222 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

79 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3246 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

949 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1656 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

220 CUOMO:

140 9p HANNITY:

2469 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

742 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2515 PRIME NEWS:

137 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

80 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1977 CNN TONIGHT:

544 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1901 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

224 BANFIELD:

78 11p GUTFELD!:

1783 CNN TONIGHT:

427 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

1118 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

150 CUOMO:

52

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

112 CNN THIS MORNING:

59 MORNING JOE:

105 WENDY BELL COMMON SENSE:

2 EARLY MORNING:

3 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

140 CNN THIS MORNING:

91 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

14 MORNING IN AMERICA:

7 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

158 CNN THIS MORNING:

104 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

156 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

120 MORNING JOE:

111 NATIONAL REPORT:

8 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

187 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

131 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

111 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

3 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

220 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

124 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

106 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

248 INSIDE POLITICS:

153 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

122 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

4 — 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

195 CNN NEWSROOM:

197 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

136 — BLUE BLOODS:

9 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

174 CNN NEWSROOM:

180 — AMERICAN AGENDA:

11 BLUE BLOODS:

39 3p STORY, THE:

186 CNN NEWSROOM:

217 KATY TUR REPORTS:

168 — BLUE BLOODS:

49 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

202 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

212 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

210 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

19 BLUE BLOODS:

47 5p FIVE, THE:

338 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

222 — SPICER & CO:

11 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

13 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

265 SITUATION ROOM:

226 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

203 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

10 ELIZABETH VARGAS REPORTS:

28 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

290 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

248 REIDOUT:

201 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

15 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

23 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

435 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

232 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

181 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

21 CUOMO:

26 9p HANNITY:

249 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

208 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

298 PRIME NEWS:

18 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

10 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

243 CNN TONIGHT:

142 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

178 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

25 BANFIELD:

11 11p GUTFELD!:

275 CNN TONIGHT:

123 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

135 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

35 CUOMO:

13

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 670,000

Fox News: 1.70 million

MSNBC: 1.23 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 154,000

Fox News: 213,000

MSNBC: 150,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 745,000

Fox News: 2.56 million

MSNBC: 2.02 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 194,000

Fox News: 309,000

MSNBC: 219,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

