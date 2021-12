Fox News’ The Five was yet again the most-watched show on cable news on Monday, securing 3.33 million total average viewers. Meanwhile, Tucker Carlson Tonight topped the chart in the key 25-54 age demographic with 478,000 viewers.

Tucker Carlson came in second place in terms of total average viewers with 2.85 million, while The Five came in second in the demo with 344,000 viewers.

Fox News dominated the top four slots on the charts in terms of overall viewers. However, Rachel Maddow won the battle for the fifth-most watched show over Lauran Ingraham.

Maddow topped Ingraham in total viewers with 2.17 million viewers to 2.04 million. In the demo, Maddow won out with 328,000 viewers to Ingraham’s 322,000 viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Monday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

981 NEW DAY:

262 MORNING JOE:

765 DIAMOND AND SILK CRYSTAL:

7 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

53 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1407 NEW DAY:

284 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

81 MORNING IN AMERICA:

18 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1684 NEW DAY:

394 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1770 CNN NEWSROOM:

575 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

650 NATIONAL REPORT:

146 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1597 CNN NEWSROOM:

632 MSNBC PRESS CONFERENCE:

546 — JAG:

86 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1494 AT THIS HOUR:

603 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

460 — JAG:

101 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1631 INSIDE POLITICS:

654 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

566 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

177 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

206 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1539 CNN NEWSROOM:

688 MTP DAILY:

655 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

245 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1342 CNN NEWSROOM:

688 KATY TUR REPORTS:

743 AMERICAN AGENDA:

182 BLUE BLOODS:

255 3p STORY, THE:

1352 CNN NEWSROOM:

754 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

755 — BLUE BLOODS:

269 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1355 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

702 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1395 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

255 BLUE BLOODS:

323 5p FIVE, THE:

3332 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

743 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

273 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

174 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2432 SITUATION ROOM:

683 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1323 SPICER & CO:

307 DONLON REPORT, THE:

76 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

1987 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

861 MSNBC SPECIAL COVERAGE:

1417 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

399 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

40 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3119 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

821 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1381 STINCHFIELD:

242 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

45 9p HANNITY:

2512 CNN TONIGHT:

682 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2172 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

146 NEWSNATION PRIME:

46 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2038 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

626 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1544 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

133 BANFIELD:

36 11p GUTFELD!:

1690 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

526 11TH HOUR:

908 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

116 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

26

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

156 NEW DAY:

42 MORNING JOE:

73 DIAMOND AND SILK CRYSTAL:

0 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

18 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

225 NEW DAY:

50 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

7 MORNING IN AMERICA:

4 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

222 NEW DAY:

55 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

229 CNN NEWSROOM:

99 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

53 NATIONAL REPORT:

13 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

236 CNN NEWSROOM:

127 MSNBC PRESS CONFERENCE:

40 — JAG:

8 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

221 AT THIS HOUR:

123 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

30 — JAG:

11 12p OUTNUMBERED:

226 INSIDE POLITICS:

166 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

51 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

22 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

16 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

253 CNN NEWSROOM:

162 MTP DAILY:

72 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

27 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

219 CNN NEWSROOM:

143 KATY TUR REPORTS:

99 AMERICAN AGENDA:

40 BLUE BLOODS:

27 3p STORY, THE:

173 CNN NEWSROOM:

142 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

88 — BLUE BLOODS:

16 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

166 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

144 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

117 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

36 BLUE BLOODS:

37 5p FIVE, THE:

437 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

175 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

31 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

25 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

305 SITUATION ROOM:

153 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

107 SPICER & CO:

39 DONLON REPORT, THE:

3 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

293 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

163 MSNBC SPECIAL COVERAGE:

164 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

49 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

2 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

478 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

139 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

175 STINCHFIELD:

44 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

11 9p HANNITY:

370 CNN TONIGHT:

105 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

328 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

32 NEWSNATION PRIME:

10 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

322 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

139 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

179 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

23 BANFIELD:

5 11p GUTFELD!:

271 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

134 11TH HOUR:

86 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

22 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

3

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 579,000

Fox: 1.68 million

MSNBC: 942,00

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 116,000

Fox News: 250,000

MSNBC: 100,000

Here are the prime time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 710,000

Fox News: 2.55 million

MSNBC: 1.69 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 128,000

Fox News: 390,000

MSNBC: 227,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

