Cable News Ratings Monday December 19: Jan. 6 Committee Meeting Boosts MSNBC to #1 Across Prime Time, Fox News Still Wins the Day

MSNBC saw a major boost in the ratings on Monday as the final meeting of the House Jan. 6 committee was aired live across all three major cable networks.

While Fox News still won in the total day average, MSNBC scored a rare win in the prime time average as special coverage of the hearings brought in viewers.

MSNBC scored 2.094 million total viewers across prime time, just topping Fox News’s 2.065 million average prime time viewers.

MSNBC also won in the key 25-54 age demographic in prime time.

Fox News’s 1.52 million total day viewers was still enough, however, to win the day — just beating MSNBC’s 1.417 average million total day viewers. Fox News also won in the total day demo.

Here is a full breakdown of Monday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

796 CNN THIS MORNING:

284 MORNING JOE:

842 WENDY BELL COMMON SENSE:

29 EARLY MORNING:

27 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1113 CNN THIS MORNING:

321 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

89 MORNING IN AMERICA:

39 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1418 CNN THIS MORNING:

437 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1490 CNN NEWSROOM:

560 MORNING JOE:

908 NATIONAL REPORT:

164 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1400 CNN NEWSROOM:

774 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

766 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

42 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1395 AT THIS HOUR:

833 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

809 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1613 ATTACK ON DEMOCRACY:

1213 JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

1558 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

144 BLUE BLOODS:

102 1p JANUARY 6TH HEARING:

1041 ATTACK ON DEMOCRACY:

1964 [1:07 PM-2:16 PM] JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

2665 [1:07 PM-2:16 PM] — BLUE BLOODS:

198 2p JANUARY 6TH HEARING:

922 ATTACK ON DEMOCRACY:

1516 [2:17 PM-3:59 PM] JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

2039 [2:17 PM-3:59 PM] AMERICAN AGENDA:

160 BLUE BLOODS:

236 3p STORY, THE:

1211 — — — BLUE BLOODS:

284 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1421 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

1122 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1809 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

190 BLUE BLOODS:

346 5p FIVE, THE:

3075 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

952 — SPICER & CO:

201 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

140 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2311 SITUATION ROOM:

776 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1822 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

168 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

92 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2634 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

819 REIDOUT:

1620 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

213 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

85 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

2749 AC360 SPECIAL:

803 JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

2208 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

153 CUOMO:

124 9p HANNITY:

1919 AC360 SPECIAL:

673 JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

2240 PRIME NEWS:

96 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

85 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1527 CNN TONIGHT:

531 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1834 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

155 BANFIELD:

69 11p GUTFELD!:

1741 CNN TONIGHT:

441 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

1159 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

104 CUOMO:

53

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

111 CNN THIS MORNING:

51 MORNING JOE:

86 WENDY BELL COMMON SENSE:

1 EARLY MORNING:

9 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

153 CNN THIS MORNING:

72 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

10 MORNING IN AMERICA:

7 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

163 CNN THIS MORNING:

87 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

164 CNN NEWSROOM:

70 MORNING JOE:

77 NATIONAL REPORT:

11 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

143 CNN NEWSROOM:

105 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

78 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

6 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

150 AT THIS HOUR:

117 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

100 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

160 ATTACK ON DEMOCRACY:

173 JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

189 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

12 BLUE BLOODS:

13 1p JANUARY 6TH HEARING:

102 ATTACK ON DEMOCRACY:

332 [1:07 PM-2:16 PM] JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

317 [1:07 PM-2:16 PM] — BLUE BLOODS:

32 2p JANUARY 6TH HEARING:

106 ATTACK ON DEMOCRACY:

250 [2:17 PM-3:59 PM] JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

218 [2:17 PM-3:59 PM] AMERICAN AGENDA:

14 BLUE BLOODS:

30 3p STORY, THE:

145 — — — BLUE BLOODS:

39 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

171 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

201 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

190 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

13 BLUE BLOODS:

45 5p FIVE, THE:

381 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

204 — SPICER & CO:

12 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

9 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

280 SITUATION ROOM:

182 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

227 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

9 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

12 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

254 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

168 REIDOUT:

209 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

23 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

11 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

303 AC360 SPECIAL:

144 JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

266 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

25 CUOMO:

7 9p HANNITY:

212 AC360 SPECIAL:

114 JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

262 PRIME NEWS:

23 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

17 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

192 CNN TONIGHT:

84 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

199 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

20 BANFIELD:

11 11p GUTFELD!:

248 CNN TONIGHT:

87 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

167 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

22 CUOMO:

11

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 777,000

Fox News: 1.52 million

MSNBC: 1.42 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 135,000

Fox News: 180,000

MSNBC: 171,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 669,000

Fox News: 2.065 million

MSNBC: 2.094 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 114,000

Fox News: 236,000

MSNBC: 242,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

