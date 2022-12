Cable News Ratings Monday December 26: MSNBC Lands in Third Place in the Demo

MSNBC saw a major ratings dip in the key 25-54 age demographic on Monday night, the day after Christmas.

Fox News won the day in the demo with 156,000 demo viewers, also relatively low for the top rated cable news network, while CNN came in second place with 100,000 average demo viewers.

MSNBC landed in a distant third place with only 71,000 demo viewers. During prime time, MSNBC fell even lower, averaging only 64,000 average demo viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Monday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

702 CNN THIS MORNING:

216 MORNING JOE:

692 WENDY BELL COMMON SENSE:

11 EARLY MORNING:

17 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1058 CNN THIS MORNING:

309 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

54 MORNING IN AMERICA:

46 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1468 CNN THIS MORNING:

383 — — — 9a FOX NEWS LIVE:

1614 CNN NEWSROOM:

630 MORNING JOE:

914 NATIONAL REPORT:

124 — 10a FOX NEWS LIVE:

1654 CNN NEWSROOM:

759 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

812 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

44 11a FOX NEWS LIVE:

1461 AT THIS HOUR:

742 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

762 FBI: ABUSE OF POWER:

142 — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1554 AT THIS HOUR:

732 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

770 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

152 BLUE BLOODS:

134 1p FOX NEWS LIVE:

1272 CNN NEWSROOM:

725 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

682 — BLUE BLOODS:

241 2p FOX NEWS LIVE:

1147 CNN NEWSROOM:

693 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

728 AMERICAN AGENDA:

104 BLUE BLOODS:

374 3p FOX NEWS LIVE:

1062 CNN NEWSROOM:

653 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

698 — BLUE BLOODS:

435 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1091 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

682 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1130 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

130 BLUE BLOODS:

454 5p FIVE, THE:

2504 SITUATION ROOM:

883 POLITICS NATION:

759 SPICER & CO:

129 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

189 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

1833 SITUATION ROOM:

796 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

918 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

117 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

117 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2067 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

747 REIDOUT:

824 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

167 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

47 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

1718 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

606 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

981 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

156 CUOMO:

78 9p HANNITY:

1122 CNN TONIGHT:

507 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

1050 INVASION: BORDER CRISIS,:

106 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

70 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1124 CNN TONIGHT:

411 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

908 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

92 BANFIELD:

57 11p GUTFELD!:

1339 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

352 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

668 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

83 CUOMO:

39

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

76 CNN THIS MORNING:

36 MORNING JOE:

85 WENDY BELL COMMON SENSE:

0 EARLY MORNING:

0 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

166 CNN THIS MORNING:

42 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

3 MORNING IN AMERICA:

9 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

207 CNN THIS MORNING:

50 — — — 9a FOX NEWS LIVE:

244 CNN NEWSROOM:

80 MORNING JOE:

108 NATIONAL REPORT:

13 — 10a FOX NEWS LIVE:

270 CNN NEWSROOM:

96 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

90 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

9 11a FOX NEWS LIVE:

207 AT THIS HOUR:

97 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

71 FBI: ABUSE OF POWER:

10 — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

183 AT THIS HOUR:

121 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

75 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

10 BLUE BLOODS:

26 1p FOX NEWS LIVE:

182 CNN NEWSROOM:

134 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

64 — BLUE BLOODS:

34 2p FOX NEWS LIVE:

151 CNN NEWSROOM:

129 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

74 AMERICAN AGENDA:

14 BLUE BLOODS:

42 3p FOX NEWS LIVE:

109 CNN NEWSROOM:

98 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

61 — BLUE BLOODS:

35 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

122 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

124 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

64 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

13 BLUE BLOODS:

43 5p FIVE, THE:

202 SITUATION ROOM:

149 POLITICS NATION:

54 SPICER & CO:

14 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

26 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

200 SITUATION ROOM:

171 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

84 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

9 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

25 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

217 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

181 REIDOUT:

73 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

11 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

3 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

187 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

115 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

69 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

2 CUOMO:

9 9p HANNITY:

102 CNN TONIGHT:

111 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

69 INVASION: BORDER CRISIS,:

4 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

8 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

88 CNN TONIGHT:

106 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

53 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

6 BANFIELD:

17 11p GUTFELD!:

158 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

100 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

81 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

3 CUOMO:

14

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 551,000

Fox News: 1.30 million

MSNBC: 748,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 100,000

Fox News: 156,000

MSNBC: 71,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 508,000

Fox News: 1.32 million

MSNBC: 980,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 111,000

Fox News: 126,000

MSNBC: 64,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com