Cable news ratings are down across the board this week — traditionally one of the slowest in news — with one exception: Fox News show The Five, which drew a whopping 3.12 million total viewers and 406,000 in the demo. (NB: Because of the holiday weekend, Nielsen ratings are delayed, hence why Monday’s numbers are only coming out today).

Those numbers would be impressive in a normal news cycle. But in the week between Christmas and New Year’s, when many cable news hosts are on vacation and their show are hosted by substitutes, it’s particularly impressive.

For example: Tucker Carlson Tonight, which ended 2021 as the top rated show on cable news, drew just 2.41 million viewers on Monday night. The Rachel Maddow Show, the highest rated hour on MSNBC, drew just 1.32 million. CNN didn’t break 800,000 with any show.

Another detail worth noting: The Five drew more than 3 million viewers despite NONE of its regular hosts being on air.

Here is a full breakdown of Monday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

843 NEW DAY:

288 MORNING JOE:

674 SIT-DOWN: HUCKABEE AND TR:

22 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

35 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1165 NEW DAY:

365 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

68 MORNING IN AMERICA:

11 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1630 NEW DAY:

410 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1656 CNN NEWSROOM:

502 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

696 NATIONAL REPORT:

126 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1671 CNN NEWSROOM:

592 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

617 — JAG:

135 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1543 AT THIS HOUR:

673 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

553 — JAG:

173 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1583 INSIDE POLITICS:

660 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

596 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

147 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

155 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1265 CNN NEWSROOM:

760 MTP DAILY:

592 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

205 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1225 CNN NEWSROOM:

665 KATY TUR REPORTS:

641 AMERICAN AGENDA:

136 BLUE BLOODS:

222 3p STORY, THE:

1333 CNN NEWSROOM:

612 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

598 — BLUE BLOODS:

342 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1412 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

726 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1185 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

212 BLUE BLOODS:

382 5p FIVE, THE:

3128 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

731 — SIT-DOWN: HUCKABEE AND TR:

146 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

193 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2277 SITUATION ROOM:

643 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1224 SPICER & CO:

250 DONLON REPORT, THE:

71 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

1776 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

638 REIDOUT:

908 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

278 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

55 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

2415 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

670 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1053 STINCHFIELD:

143 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

88 9p HANNITY:

2044 CNN TONIGHT:

670 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

1326 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

104 NEWSNATION PRIME:

52 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1508 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

540 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

946 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

163 BANFIELD:

36 11p GUTFELD!:

1317 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

398 11TH HOUR:

735 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

106 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

24

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

120 NEW DAY:

42 MORNING JOE:

72 SIT-DOWN: HUCKABEE AND TR:

9 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

10 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

153 NEW DAY:

42 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

10 MORNING IN AMERICA:

1 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

237 NEW DAY:

57 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

283 CNN NEWSROOM:

91 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

75 NATIONAL REPORT:

13 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

273 CNN NEWSROOM:

107 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

73 — JAG:

5 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

245 AT THIS HOUR:

134 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

65 — JAG:

22 12p OUTNUMBERED:

259 INSIDE POLITICS:

129 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

61 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

14 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

21 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

227 CNN NEWSROOM:

123 MTP DAILY:

81 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

24 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

240 CNN NEWSROOM:

127 KATY TUR REPORTS:

97 AMERICAN AGENDA:

18 BLUE BLOODS:

33 3p STORY, THE:

221 CNN NEWSROOM:

126 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

82 — BLUE BLOODS:

46 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

170 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

132 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

148 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

31 BLUE BLOODS:

56 5p FIVE, THE:

406 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

151 — SIT-DOWN: HUCKABEE AND TR:

15 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

27 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

330 SITUATION ROOM:

153 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

155 SPICER & CO:

18 DONLON REPORT, THE:

10 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

277 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

140 REIDOUT:

134 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

25 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

7 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

360 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

140 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

130 STINCHFIELD:

12 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

13 9p HANNITY:

282 CNN TONIGHT:

119 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

130 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

13 NEWSNATION PRIME:

2 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

210 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

83 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

81 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

27 BANFIELD:

3 11p GUTFELD!:

190 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

79 11TH HOUR:

72 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

21 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

2

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 540,000

Fox: 1.51 million

MSNBC: 772,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 98,000

Fox News: 237,000

MSNBC: 90,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 627,000

Fox News: 1.98 million

MSNBC: 1.1 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 114,000

Fox News: 284,000

MSNBC: 114,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

