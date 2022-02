Fox News on Monday had 4 of its shows pull in over 3 million total average viewers. Fox News’ coverage on Monday was heavily dominated by the latest news from the John Durham investigation into the origins of the FBI Russian collusion probe.

The Five led the network with 3.68 million viewers, while Tucker Carlson’s 3.57 million viewers put him in second place.

Jesse Watters landed in third place, just edging out Sean Hannity with 3.196 million viewers to 3.16 million – respectively.

No other network crossed the 2 million viewer line.

MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show, guest hosted by Alex Wagner, was the highest-rated non-Fox show, pulling in 1.64 million viewers. CNN’s highest show was Anderson Cooper 360, which brought in 695,000 viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Monday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

967 NEW DAY:

223 MORNING JOE:

727 DIAMOND AND SILK CRYSTAL:

22 ELEMENTARY:

29 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1407 NEW DAY:

324 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

109 MORNING IN AMERICA:

21 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1702 NEW DAY:

436 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1866 CNN NEWSROOM:

477 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

685 NATIONAL REPORT:

206 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1671 CNN NEWSROOM:

552 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

536 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

82 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1730 AT THIS HOUR:

622 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

546 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

140 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1929 INSIDE POLITICS:

593 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

615 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

173 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

196 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1607 CNN NEWSROOM:

704 MTP DAILY:

575 — BLUE BLOODS:

131 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1647 CNN NEWSROOM:

681 KATY TUR REPORTS:

768 AMERICAN AGENDA:

169 BLUE BLOODS:

194 3p STORY, THE:

1671 CNN NEWSROOM:

680 — — BLUE BLOODS:

273 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1731 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

646 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1239 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

246 BLUE BLOODS:

372 5p FIVE, THE:

3689 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

657 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

251 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

162 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2643 SITUATION ROOM:

546 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1232 SPICER & CO:

269 DONLON REPORT, THE:

67 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

3196 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

656 REIDOUT:

1165 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

354 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

45 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3570 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

695 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1327 STINCHFIELD:

245 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

53 9p HANNITY:

3161 CNN TONIGHT:

556 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

1643 PRIME NEWS:

132 NEWSNATION PRIME:

60 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2544 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

611 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1334 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

195 BANFIELD:

75 11p GUTFELD!:

2062 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

468 11TH HOUR:

816 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

148 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

31

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

162 NEW DAY:

21 MORNING JOE:

70 DIAMOND AND SILK CRYSTAL:

10 ELEMENTARY:

6 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

261 NEW DAY:

36 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

23 MORNING IN AMERICA:

3 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

219 NEW DAY:

76 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

220 CNN NEWSROOM:

86 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

39 NATIONAL REPORT:

44 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

217 CNN NEWSROOM:

93 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

32 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

23 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

242 AT THIS HOUR:

111 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

32 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

44 12p OUTNUMBERED:

292 INSIDE POLITICS:

110 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

22 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

26 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

48 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

251 CNN NEWSROOM:

128 MTP DAILY:

38 — BLUE BLOODS:

11 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

256 CNN NEWSROOM:

144 KATY TUR REPORTS:

53 AMERICAN AGENDA:

25 BLUE BLOODS:

26 3p STORY, THE:

274 CNN NEWSROOM:

126 — — BLUE BLOODS:

50 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

259 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

111 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

92 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

36 BLUE BLOODS:

58 5p FIVE, THE:

500 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

140 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

48 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

32 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

407 SITUATION ROOM:

120 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

128 SPICER & CO:

31 DONLON REPORT, THE:

12 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

488 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

138 REIDOUT:

147 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

78 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

5 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

557 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

140 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

139 STINCHFIELD:

48 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

11 9p HANNITY:

497 CNN TONIGHT:

135 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

232 PRIME NEWS:

47 NEWSNATION PRIME:

2 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

412 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

152 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

126 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

52 BANFIELD:

1 11p GUTFELD!:

313 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

111 11TH HOUR:

93 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

30 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

0

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 523,000

Fox: 1.96 million

MSNBC: 852,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 104,000

Fox News: 302,000

MSNBC: 81,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 621,000

Fox News: 3.09 million

MSNBC: 1.43 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 143,000

Fox News: 489,000

MSNBC: 166,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

