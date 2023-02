Cable News Ratings Monday February 20: Maddow Tops 9 P.M. Hour In Rare MSNBC Win

Rachel Maddow won the 9 p.m. hour on Monday, in a rare win for MSNBC. Notably, Maddow’s regular Fox News competition, Sean Hannity, was out for the day and his show, Hannity, was guest hosted by Pete Hegseth.

Fox News swept every other hour of the day, in many cases beating MSNBC and CNN combined — by a wide margin.

Maddow, however, brought in 2.4 million total viewers, which was enough to beat Hannity’s 2.13 million total viewers. In the key 35-54 age demographic, Hannity won with 248,000 viewers to Maddow’s 222,000 demo viewers.

CNN came in third place at 9 p.m. in both total viewers and in the demo.

Here is a full breakdown of Monday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

749 CNN THIS MORNING SPECIAL:

228 MORNING JOE-SPC:

733 WENDY BELL COMMON SENSE:

11 EARLY MORNING:

19 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1124 CNN THIS MORNING SPECIAL:

302 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

76 MORNING IN AMERICA:

36 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1537 CNN THIS MORNING SPECIAL:

398 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1678 CNN NEWSROOM SPCL:

535 MORNING JOE-SPC:

844 NATIONAL REPORT:

118 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1651 CNN NEWSROOM SPCL:

625 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

676 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

41 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1534 AT THIS HOUR SPCL:

627 JOSE DIAZ BALART RPT SPCL:

599 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1538 INSIDE POLITICS SPECIAL:

644 ANDREA MITCHELL RPTS SPCL:

594 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

108 BLUE BLOODS:

94 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1277 CNN NEWSROOM SPCL:

641 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS SPC:

650 — BLUE BLOODS:

163 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1152 CNN NEWSROOM SPCL:

691 — AMERICAN AGENDA:

112 BLUE BLOODS:

222 3p STORY, THE:

1262 CNN NEWSROOM SPCL:

736 KATY TUR RPTS SPCL:

710 — BLUE BLOODS:

286 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1267 LEAD W/ JAKE TAPPER SPCL:

727 DEADLINE: WH SPECIAL:

1229 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

132 BLUE BLOODS:

315 5p FIVE, THE:

3174 LEAD W/ JAKE TAPPER SPCL:

680 — SPICER & CO:

124 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

112 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2349 SITUATION ROOM SPCL:

565 BEAT W/ ARI MELBER SPEC:

1258 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

135 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

58 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2649 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRNT SPCL:

612 REIDOUT SPECIAL:

1120 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

188 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

52 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3093 AC360 SPECIAL:

637 ALL IN W. C HAYES SPEC:

1257 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

123 CUOMO:

142 9p HANNITY:

2126 SITUATION ROOM SPCL:

510 RACHEL MADDOW SPECIAL:

2403 PRIME NEWS:

97 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

127 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1636 CNN TONIGHT SPCL:

466 LAST WORD W. LO SPEC:

1758 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

145 BANFIELD:

93 11p GUTFELD!:

1732 CNN TONIGHT SPCL:

349 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE SPC:

855 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

102 CUOMO:

95

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

95 CNN THIS MORNING SPECIAL:

43 MORNING JOE-SPC:

72 WENDY BELL COMMON SENSE:

0 EARLY MORNING:

8 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

163 CNN THIS MORNING SPECIAL:

62 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

4 MORNING IN AMERICA:

8 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

189 CNN THIS MORNING SPECIAL:

106 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

178 CNN NEWSROOM SPCL:

112 MORNING JOE-SPC:

79 NATIONAL REPORT:

9 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

197 CNN NEWSROOM SPCL:

131 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

80 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

7 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

183 AT THIS HOUR SPCL:

132 JOSE DIAZ BALART RPT SPCL:

67 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

185 INSIDE POLITICS SPECIAL:

114 ANDREA MITCHELL RPTS SPCL:

47 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

13 BLUE BLOODS:

7 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

177 CNN NEWSROOM SPCL:

83 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS SPC:

58 — BLUE BLOODS:

22 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

117 CNN NEWSROOM SPCL:

113 — AMERICAN AGENDA:

20 BLUE BLOODS:

30 3p STORY, THE:

129 CNN NEWSROOM SPCL:

143 KATY TUR RPTS SPCL:

69 — BLUE BLOODS:

51 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

124 LEAD W/ JAKE TAPPER SPCL:

129 DEADLINE: WH SPECIAL:

109 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

18 BLUE BLOODS:

59 5p FIVE, THE:

303 LEAD W/ JAKE TAPPER SPCL:

118 — SPICER & CO:

12 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

30 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

222 SITUATION ROOM SPCL:

105 BEAT W/ ARI MELBER SPEC:

104 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

14 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

26 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

264 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRNT SPCL:

132 REIDOUT SPECIAL:

113 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

14 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

13 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

429 AC360 SPECIAL:

136 ALL IN W. C HAYES SPEC:

108 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

8 CUOMO:

15 9p HANNITY:

248 SITUATION ROOM SPCL:

114 RACHEL MADDOW SPECIAL:

222 PRIME NEWS:

4 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

26 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

223 CNN TONIGHT SPCL:

115 LAST WORD W. LO SPEC:

152 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

9 BANFIELD:

24 11p GUTFELD!:

311 CNN TONIGHT SPCL:

87 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE SPC:

113 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

5 CUOMO:

18

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 507,000

Fox News: 1.59 million

MSNBC: 922,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 102,000

Fox News: 195,000

MSNBC: 89,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 537,000

Fox News: 2.28 million

MSNBC: 1.81 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 122,000

Fox News: 300,000

MSNBC: 161,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

