On Monday, Fox News’ ongoing battle between Tucker Carlson and The Five for the most-watched show in cable news was thrown a wrench from an outsider: Jesse Watters.

While Tucker and The Five still scored first and second place in terms of overall viewers, Watters landed in second place in the key 24-54 age demographic – knocking The Five down to third place.

Watters had settled into a comfortable third, having taken that mantel (on most nights) from Sean Hannity, since his show debuted at the end of January.

While Tucker still won the demo with a massive 663,000 viewers, Watters came in second with 577,000 viewers, and The Five rounded out the top three with 566,000 viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Monday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

976 NEW DAY SPECIAL:

285 MORNING JOE-SPC:

703 DIAMOND AND SILK CRYSTAL:

15 ELEMENTARY:

38 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1320 NEW DAY SPECIAL:

358 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

99 MORNING IN AMERICA:

20 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1588 NEW DAY SPECIAL:

442 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1869 CNN NEWSROOM SPCL:

643 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

698 NATIONAL REPORT:

157 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1882 CNN NEWSROOM SPCL:

734 JOSE DIAZ BALART RPT SPCL:

594 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

88 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1785 AT THIS HOUR SPCL:

722 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS SPCL:

613 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

137 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1857 INSIDE POLITICS SPECIAL:

713 ANDREA MITCHELL RPTS SPCL:

658 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

167 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

201 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1727 CNN NEWSROOM SPCL:

769 MTP DAILY SPECIAL:

614 — BLUE BLOODS:

158 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1852 CNN NEWSROOM SPCL:

809 KATY TUR RPTS SPCL:

624 AMERICAN AGENDA:

152 BLUE BLOODS:

213 3p STORY, THE:

1742 CNN NEWSROOM SPCL:

730 HALLIE JACKSON RPTS SPCL:

786 — BLUE BLOODS:

258 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1888 LEAD W/ JAKE TAPPER SPCL:

764 DEADLINE: WH SPECIAL:

1199 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

229 BLUE BLOODS:

330 5p FIVE, THE:

3666 SITUATION ROOM SPCL:

830 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

230 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

169 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2782 SITUATION ROOM SPCL:

909 BEAT W/ ARI MELBER SPEC:

1146 SPICER & CO:

318 DONLON REPORT, THE:

62 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

3233 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRNT SPCL:

912 REIDOUT SPECIAL:

1213 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

327 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

31 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3693 ANDERSON COOPER SPECIAL:

975 ALL IN W. C HAYES SPEC:

1313 STINCHFIELD:

232 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

53 9p HANNITY:

3047 LBJ: TRIUMPH AND TRAGEDY:

772 RACHEL MADDOW SPECIAL:

1809 PRIME NEWS:

136 NEWSNATION PRIME:

58 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2396 LBJ: TRIUMPH AND TRAGEDY:

645 LAST WORD W. LO SPEC:

1455 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

210 BANFIELD:

69 11p GUTFELD!:

2077 DON LEMON SPECIAL:

472 11TH HOUR SPCL:

924 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

153 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

45

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

165 NEW DAY SPECIAL:

57 MORNING JOE-SPC:

73 DIAMOND AND SILK CRYSTAL:

5 ELEMENTARY:

6 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

214 NEW DAY SPECIAL:

73 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

21 MORNING IN AMERICA:

2 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

223 NEW DAY SPECIAL:

64 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

282 CNN NEWSROOM SPCL:

135 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

56 NATIONAL REPORT:

16 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

282 CNN NEWSROOM SPCL:

149 JOSE DIAZ BALART RPT SPCL:

53 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

16 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

273 AT THIS HOUR SPCL:

140 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS SPCL:

63 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

22 12p OUTNUMBERED:

268 INSIDE POLITICS SPECIAL:

154 ANDREA MITCHELL RPTS SPCL:

76 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

23 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

28 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

239 CNN NEWSROOM SPCL:

172 MTP DAILY SPECIAL:

83 — BLUE BLOODS:

26 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

301 CNN NEWSROOM SPCL:

167 KATY TUR RPTS SPCL:

95 AMERICAN AGENDA:

27 BLUE BLOODS:

37 3p STORY, THE:

302 CNN NEWSROOM SPCL:

148 HALLIE JACKSON RPTS SPCL:

99 — BLUE BLOODS:

36 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

341 LEAD W/ JAKE TAPPER SPCL:

123 DEADLINE: WH SPECIAL:

86 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

29 BLUE BLOODS:

35 5p FIVE, THE:

566 SITUATION ROOM SPCL:

153 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

36 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

28 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

490 SITUATION ROOM SPCL:

200 BEAT W/ ARI MELBER SPEC:

127 SPICER & CO:

39 DONLON REPORT, THE:

28 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

577 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRNT SPCL:

198 REIDOUT SPECIAL:

173 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

57 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

9 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

663 ANDERSON COOPER SPECIAL:

218 ALL IN W. C HAYES SPEC:

156 STINCHFIELD:

59 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

5 9p HANNITY:

515 LBJ: TRIUMPH AND TRAGEDY:

180 RACHEL MADDOW SPECIAL:

229 PRIME NEWS:

23 NEWSNATION PRIME:

6 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

407 LBJ: TRIUMPH AND TRAGEDY:

138 LAST WORD W. LO SPEC:

162 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

43 BANFIELD:

13 11p GUTFELD!:

312 DON LEMON SPECIAL:

104 11TH HOUR SPCL:

109 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

17 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

5

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.25-54 Demo (thousands)

Total viewers:

CNN: 628,000

Fox: 1.98 million

MSNBC: 873,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 130,000

Fox News: 324,000

MSNBC: 98,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 797,000

Fox News: 3,04 million

MSNBC: 1.52 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 179,000

Fox News: 528,000

MSNBC: 183,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com