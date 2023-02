Cable News Ratings Monday February 6: Rachel Maddow Remains MSNBC’s Biggest Ratings Draw

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow proved once again that despite hosting her show only once a week, she is still the main draw on the network. On Monday night Maddow brought in a whopping 2.3 million total viewers — far outpacing anyone else on her network.

Lawrence O’Donnell, who followed Maddow, scored 1.57 million total viewers to come in second on MSNBC, while Nicolle Wallace came in third place with 1.3 million total viewers.

Despite her strong showing, Maddow still came in second during the 9 p.m. time slot as Fox News’s Sean Hannity brought in 2.62 million total viewers. CNN came in third place at 9 p.m. with 667,000 total viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Monday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

898 CNN THIS MORNING:

311 MORNING JOE:

777 WENDY BELL COMMON SENSE:

13 EARLY MORNING:

15 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1295 CNN THIS MORNING:

318 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

83 MORNING IN AMERICA:

49 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1663 CNN THIS MORNING:

481 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1984 CNN NEWSROOM:

551 MORNING JOE:

861 NATIONAL REPORT:

100 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1875 CNN NEWSROOM:

593 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

637 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

52 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1726 AT THIS HOUR:

609 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

590 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1683 INSIDE POLITICS:

646 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

577 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

117 BLUE BLOODS:

94 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1525 CNN NEWSROOM:

638 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

671 — BLUE BLOODS:

147 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1609 CNN NEWSROOM:

640 KATY TUR REPORTS:

657 AMERICAN AGENDA:

141 BLUE BLOODS:

206 3p STORY, THE:

1698 CNN NEWSROOM:

694 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

665 — BLUE BLOODS:

265 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1721 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

733 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1300 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

154 BLUE BLOODS:

291 5p FIVE, THE:

3420 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

834 — SPICER & CO:

167 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

129 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2497 SITUATION ROOM:

742 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1250 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

190 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

61 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

3022 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

808 REIDOUT:

1036 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

219 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

54 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3463 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

776 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1184 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

114 CUOMO:

170 9p HANNITY:

2624 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

667 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2299 PRIME NEWS:

99 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

107 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2008 CNN TONIGHT:

477 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1573 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

170 BANFIELD:

78 11p GUTFELD!:

1955 CNN TONIGHT:

343 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

912 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

68 CUOMO:

74

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

122 CNN THIS MORNING:

45 MORNING JOE:

86 WENDY BELL COMMON SENSE:

2 EARLY MORNING:

1 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

176 CNN THIS MORNING:

67 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

4 MORNING IN AMERICA:

5 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

181 CNN THIS MORNING:

85 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

233 CNN NEWSROOM:

98 MORNING JOE:

62 NATIONAL REPORT:

8 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

229 CNN NEWSROOM:

104 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

71 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

4 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

182 AT THIS HOUR:

126 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

70 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

170 INSIDE POLITICS:

138 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

57 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

5 BLUE BLOODS:

16 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

148 CNN NEWSROOM:

133 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

66 — BLUE BLOODS:

18 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

147 CNN NEWSROOM:

138 KATY TUR REPORTS:

89 AMERICAN AGENDA:

9 BLUE BLOODS:

24 3p STORY, THE:

174 CNN NEWSROOM:

151 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

63 — BLUE BLOODS:

31 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

163 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

126 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

123 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

11 BLUE BLOODS:

18 5p FIVE, THE:

328 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

146 — SPICER & CO:

10 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

9 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

251 SITUATION ROOM:

135 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

112 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

16 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

8 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

327 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

173 REIDOUT:

123 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

17 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

9 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

525 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

141 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

130 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

9 CUOMO:

35 9p HANNITY:

335 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

142 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

273 PRIME NEWS:

11 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

22 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

302 CNN TONIGHT:

113 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

161 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

18 BANFIELD:

11 11p GUTFELD!:

354 CNN TONIGHT:

85 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

109 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

9 CUOMO:

19

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 554,000

Fox News: 1.84 million

MSNBC: 910,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 110,000

Fox News: 224,000

MSNBC: 100,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 640,000

Fox News: 2.70 million

MSNBC: 1.68 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 132,000

Fox News: 387,000

MSNBC: 188,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com