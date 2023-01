Cable News Ratings Monday January 2: Fox News Nearly Triples CNN in Total Viewers

Fox News scored a decisive win on Monday with 1.354 million total day viewers.

MSNBC came in second place in total viewers, but still fell shy of the million average viewer mark with 913,000 total day viewers.

CNN came in third place overall with 549,000 total viewers.

In the key 25-54 age demographic, Fox News also landed at #1, but CNN just edged out MSNBC for second place.

Here is a full breakdown of Monday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

705 CNN THIS MORNING:

218 MORNING JOE:

770 WENDY BELL COMMON SENSE:

25 EARLY MORNING:

14 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1082 CNN THIS MORNING:

331 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

75 MORNING IN AMERICA:

32 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1522 CNN THIS MORNING:

397 — — — 9a FOX NEWS LIVE:

1681 CNN NEWSROOM:

537 MORNING JOE:

1083 NATIONAL REPORT:

184 — 10a FOX NEWS LIVE:

1604 CNN NEWSROOM:

776 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

770 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

51 11a FOX NEWS LIVE:

1457 AT THIS HOUR:

634 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

722 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1428 INSIDE POLITICS:

683 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

671 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

106 BLUE BLOODS:

121 1p FOX NEWS LIVE:

1117 CNN NEWSROOM:

697 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

642 — BLUE BLOODS:

223 2p FOX NEWS LIVE:

1110 CNN NEWSROOM:

637 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

657 AMERICAN AGENDA:

124 BLUE BLOODS:

332 3p FOX NEWS LIVE:

1108 CNN NEWSROOM:

608 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

709 — BLUE BLOODS:

358 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1163 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

561 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1168 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

159 BLUE BLOODS:

391 5p FIVE, THE:

2272 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

687 — SPICER & CO:

142 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

204 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

1876 SITUATION ROOM:

602 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1254 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

134 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

79 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

1975 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

531 REIDOUT:

1018 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

125 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

88 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

2147 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

613 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1184 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

116 CUOMO:

125 9p HANNITY:

1461 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

615 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

1920 PRIME NEWS:

68 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

62 10p SR/NFL PLAYER COLLAPSE:

1516 CNN TONIGHT:

623 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1554 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

67 BANFIELD:

93 11p SR/NFL PLAYER COLLAPSE:

1453 CNN TONIGHT:

550 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

968 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

67 CUOMO:

54

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

97 CNN THIS MORNING:

46 MORNING JOE:

89 WENDY BELL COMMON SENSE:

0 EARLY MORNING:

4 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

152 CNN THIS MORNING:

55 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

5 MORNING IN AMERICA:

4 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

181 CNN THIS MORNING:

69 — — — 9a FOX NEWS LIVE:

205 CNN NEWSROOM:

92 MORNING JOE:

117 NATIONAL REPORT:

17 — 10a FOX NEWS LIVE:

196 CNN NEWSROOM:

124 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

82 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

12 11a FOX NEWS LIVE:

208 AT THIS HOUR:

100 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

89 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

192 INSIDE POLITICS:

110 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

85 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

14 BLUE BLOODS:

23 1p FOX NEWS LIVE:

170 CNN NEWSROOM:

99 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

71 — BLUE BLOODS:

38 2p FOX NEWS LIVE:

136 CNN NEWSROOM:

108 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

64 AMERICAN AGENDA:

13 BLUE BLOODS:

44 3p FOX NEWS LIVE:

122 CNN NEWSROOM:

75 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

71 — BLUE BLOODS:

41 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

103 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

66 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

106 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

18 BLUE BLOODS:

43 5p FIVE, THE:

205 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

91 — SPICER & CO:

18 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

32 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

168 SITUATION ROOM:

102 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

90 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

9 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

17 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

178 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

88 REIDOUT:

80 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

7 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

13 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

246 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

119 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

89 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

7 CUOMO:

12 9p HANNITY:

159 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

97 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

135 PRIME NEWS:

4 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

8 10p SR/NFL PLAYER COLLAPSE:

147 CNN TONIGHT:

127 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

102 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

4 BANFIELD:

8 11p SR/NFL PLAYER COLLAPSE:

219 CNN TONIGHT:

125 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

116 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

6 CUOMO:

5

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 549,000

Fox News: 1.35 million

MSNBC: 913,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 91,000

Fox News: 158,000

MSNBC: 88,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 617,000

Fox News: 1.70 million

MSNBC: 1.55 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 114,000

Fox News: 182,000

MSNBC: 109,000

