The second Jan. 6 Committee hearing on Monday propelled MSNBC to the number one spot during several hours of the day.

While Fox News still dominated overall, winning both day time and prime time averages in terms of total viewers and in the key 25-54 age demographic, MSNBC continued to rake in viewers during the hearings.

Fox News averaged 1.14 million total viewers for the hearing between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., while MSNBC brought in 2.02 million total viewers. CNN during those hours averaged some 950,000 total viewers.

MSNBC also saw a boost during prime time, which brought in its top talent to cover the hearing from earlier in the day, but Fox News still won every time slot across prime time.

Here is a full breakdown of Monday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

935 NEW DAY:

302 MORNING JOE:

777 DIAMOND AND SILK CRYSTAL:

24 ELEMENTARY:

20 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1362 NEW DAY:

363 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

63 MORNING IN AMERICA:

28 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1659 NEW DAY:

434 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1647 ATTACK ON DEMOCRACY:

950 MORNING JOE:

1049 NATIONAL REPORT:

118 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1450 — JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

2017 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

114 11a JANUARY 6TH HEARING:

888 — — — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

160 12p JANUARY 6TH HEARING:

987 — — JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

145 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

231 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1222 — — — BLUE BLOODS:

152 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1287 CNN NEWSROOM:

853 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

1275 AMERICAN AGENDA:

139 BLUE BLOODS:

179 3p STORY, THE:

1332 CNN NEWSROOM:

885 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

985 — BLUE BLOODS:

196 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1486 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

993 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1588 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

219 BLUE BLOODS:

302 5p FIVE, THE:

3295 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

936 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

187 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

126 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2462 SITUATION ROOM:

659 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1553 SPICER & CO:

207 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

46 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2660 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

707 REIDOUT:

1441 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

255 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

28 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3200 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

791 JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

2313 STINCHFIELD:

179 NEWSNATION PRIME:

31 9p HANNITY:

2456 CNN TONIGHT:

507 JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

2383 PRIME NEWS:

156 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

52 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2138 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

488 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1791 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

146 BANFIELD:

39 11p GUTFELD!:

1890 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

370 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

1036 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

94 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

25

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

151 NEW DAY:

53 MORNING JOE:

113 DIAMOND AND SILK CRYSTAL:

7 ELEMENTARY:

4 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

209 NEW DAY:

76 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

12 MORNING IN AMERICA:

5 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

224 NEW DAY:

92 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

268 ATTACK ON DEMOCRACY:

196 MORNING JOE:

108 NATIONAL REPORT:

12 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

276 — JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

165 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

22 11a JANUARY 6TH HEARING:

163 — — — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

32 12p JANUARY 6TH HEARING:

159 — — JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

26 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

28 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

205 — — — BLUE BLOODS:

12 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

205 CNN NEWSROOM:

198 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

172 AMERICAN AGENDA:

26 BLUE BLOODS:

18 3p STORY, THE:

213 CNN NEWSROOM:

195 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

121 — BLUE BLOODS:

24 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

228 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

222 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

151 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

20 BLUE BLOODS:

41 5p FIVE, THE:

477 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

203 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

27 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

14 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

347 SITUATION ROOM:

152 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

169 SPICER & CO:

24 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

7 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

413 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

161 REIDOUT:

159 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

44 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

3 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

547 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

156 JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

227 STINCHFIELD:

38 NEWSNATION PRIME:

3 9p HANNITY:

362 CNN TONIGHT:

145 JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

210 PRIME NEWS:

42 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

3 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

296 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

109 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

137 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

28 BANFIELD:

2 11p GUTFELD!:

298 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

85 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

90 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

22 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

6

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 483,000

Fox News: 1.73 million

MSNBC: 984,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 109,000

Fox News: 269,000

MSNBC: 109,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 502,000

Fox News: 2.53 million

MSNBC: 1.34 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 99,000

Fox News: 366,000

MSNBC: 136,000

