Fox News ended the week of June 20-26 marking its 71st consecutive week beating CNN and MSNBC in total day and prime time viewers.

Fox also scored its 25th consecutive week topping all of its basic cable competition.

On Monday, Fox started off the week strong with The Five securing the top spot in cable news with 3.21 million total viewers.

Tucker Carlson came in second place with 3.16 million total viewers and Jesse Watters rounded out the top three with 2.8 million viewers.

Rachel Maddow scored a rare win over Sean Hannity with her 2.456 million viewers to his 2.446 million viewers Monday.

Here is a full breakdown of Monday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

992 NEW DAY:

266 MORNING JOE:

828 DIAMOND AND SILK CRYSTAL:

29 EARLY MORNING:

10 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1226 NEW DAY:

326 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

93 MORNING IN AMERICA:

37 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1504 NEW DAY:

423 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1546 CNN NEWSROOM:

485 MORNING JOE:

866 NATIONAL REPORT:

104 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1568 CNN NEWSROOM:

562 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

566 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

79 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1546 AT THIS HOUR:

576 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

559 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

116 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1738 INSIDE POLITICS:

633 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

646 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

148 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

201 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1510 CNN NEWSROOM:

634 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

738 — BLUE BLOODS:

187 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1328 CNN NEWSROOM:

544 KATY TUR REPORTS:

784 AMERICAN AGENDA:

158 BLUE BLOODS:

213 3p STORY, THE:

1325 CNN NEWSROOM:

607 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

736 — BLUE BLOODS:

295 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1417 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

648 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1444 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

190 BLUE BLOODS:

313 5p FIVE, THE:

3214 SITUATION ROOM:

655 — SPICER & CO:

176 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

153 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2471 SITUATION ROOM:

646 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1410 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

175 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

96 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2801 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

755 REIDOUT:

1232 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

196 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

42 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3162 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

715 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1454 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

209 NEWSNATION PRIME:

44 9p HANNITY:

2446 CNN TONIGHT:

523 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2456 PRIME NEWS:

118 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

58 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2178 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

549 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1771 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

137 BANFIELD:

50 11p GUTFELD!:

1991 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

458 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

1045 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

103 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

39

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

167 NEW DAY:

54 MORNING JOE:

97 DIAMOND AND SILK CRYSTAL:

8 EARLY MORNING:

3 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

210 NEW DAY:

69 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

12 MORNING IN AMERICA:

8 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

232 NEW DAY:

78 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

246 CNN NEWSROOM:

87 MORNING JOE:

128 NATIONAL REPORT:

15 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

270 CNN NEWSROOM:

109 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

85 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

5 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

234 AT THIS HOUR:

117 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

81 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

13 12p OUTNUMBERED:

289 INSIDE POLITICS:

120 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

92 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

17 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

15 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

202 CNN NEWSROOM:

132 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

95 — BLUE BLOODS:

6 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

141 CNN NEWSROOM:

114 KATY TUR REPORTS:

98 AMERICAN AGENDA:

9 BLUE BLOODS:

27 3p STORY, THE:

180 CNN NEWSROOM:

123 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

92 — BLUE BLOODS:

42 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

199 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

139 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

127 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

12 BLUE BLOODS:

41 5p FIVE, THE:

427 SITUATION ROOM:

192 — SPICER & CO:

10 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

28 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

309 SITUATION ROOM:

178 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

140 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

16 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

6 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

352 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

181 REIDOUT:

153 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

16 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

6 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

482 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

131 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

148 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

19 NEWSNATION PRIME:

1 9p HANNITY:

303 CNN TONIGHT:

115 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

229 PRIME NEWS:

16 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

4 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

300 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

123 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

189 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

16 BANFIELD:

5 11p GUTFELD!:

285 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

109 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

145 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

18 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

7

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 512,000

Fox News: 1.73 million

MSNBC: 1.02 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 112,000

Fox News: 252,000

MSNBC: 120,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 596,000

Fox News: 2.60 million

MSNBC: 1.89 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 123,000

Fox News: 362,000

MSNBC: 189,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

