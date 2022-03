The entire Fox News line-up of shows beat out the rest of the competition on Monday, giving Fox the fourteen highest ranking shows on cable news.

The highest non-Fox News show was MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Show, guest hosted by Ali Velshi, drawing in 1.54 million total average viewers.

While that total was enough to beat out the two early morning hours of Fox & Friends, it wasn’t enough to top the third hour of the show, which brought in 1.68 million total viewers.

Tucker Carlson, The Five, and Jesse Watters were the networks’ top three shows Monday, in order.

Here is a full breakdown of Monday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

923 NEW DAY:

447 MORNING JOE:

825 DIAMOND AND SILK CRYSTAL:

19 ELEMENTARY:

29 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1321 NEW DAY:

518 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

82 MORNING IN AMERICA:

28 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1679 NEW DAY:

751 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1910 CNN NEWSROOM:

911 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

701 NATIONAL REPORT:

178 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1854 CNN NEWSROOM:

943 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

593 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

93 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1949 AT THIS HOUR:

919 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

644 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

125 12p OUTNUMBERED:

2038 INSIDE POLITICS:

972 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

721 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

183 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

202 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1782 CNN NEWSROOM:

925 MTP DAILY:

689 — BLUE BLOODS:

214 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1726 CNN NEWSROOM:

941 KATY TUR REPORTS:

608 AMERICAN AGENDA:

168 BLUE BLOODS:

291 3p STORY, THE:

1927 CNN NEWSROOM:

994 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

742 — BLUE BLOODS:

281 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1860 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

1071 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1200 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

212 BLUE BLOODS:

345 5p FIVE, THE:

3566 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

997 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

272 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

172 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2777 SITUATION ROOM:

1020 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1161 SPICER & CO:

320 DONLON REPORT, THE:

79 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

3227 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

1054 REIDOUT:

1099 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

342 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

68 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3950 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

1260 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1325 STINCHFIELD:

267 NEWSNATION PRIME:

61 9p HANNITY:

3170 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

1181 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

1536 PRIME NEWS:

184 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

48 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2613 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

1021 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1420 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

207 BANFIELD:

33 11p GUTFELD!:

2133 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

790 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

1054 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

102 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

28

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

268 NEW DAY:

123 MORNING JOE:

98 DIAMOND AND SILK CRYSTAL:

0 ELEMENTARY:

4 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

316 NEW DAY:

138 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

9 MORNING IN AMERICA:

1 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

285 NEW DAY:

164 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

277 CNN NEWSROOM:

169 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

80 NATIONAL REPORT:

23 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

254 CNN NEWSROOM:

199 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

72 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

13 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

239 AT THIS HOUR:

187 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

75 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

22 12p OUTNUMBERED:

285 INSIDE POLITICS:

187 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

85 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

34 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

36 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

320 CNN NEWSROOM:

193 MTP DAILY:

90 — BLUE BLOODS:

37 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

342 CNN NEWSROOM:

209 KATY TUR REPORTS:

83 AMERICAN AGENDA:

30 BLUE BLOODS:

70 3p STORY, THE:

366 CNN NEWSROOM:

191 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

122 — BLUE BLOODS:

67 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

371 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

212 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

139 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

34 BLUE BLOODS:

76 5p FIVE, THE:

626 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

220 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

41 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

53 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

506 SITUATION ROOM:

272 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

168 SPICER & CO:

30 DONLON REPORT, THE:

10 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

553 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

296 REIDOUT:

184 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

44 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

10 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

733 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

351 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

206 STINCHFIELD:

60 NEWSNATION PRIME:

6 9p HANNITY:

613 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

326 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

270 PRIME NEWS:

45 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

7 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

474 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

305 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

238 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

42 BANFIELD:

4 11p GUTFELD!:

381 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

219 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

182 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

15 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

4

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 Demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 869,000

Fox: 2.06 million

MSNBC: 890,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 211,000

Fox News: 372,000

MSNBC: 128,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 1.15 million

Fox News: 3.24 million

MSNBC: 1.43 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 328,000

Fox News: 606,000

MSNBC: 238,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

