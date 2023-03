Cable News Ratings Monday March 20: Maddow Leads MSNBC Prime Time to 2 Million Average Viewers

MSNBC saw a major boost on Monday night for its prime time lineup as Rachel Maddow helped boost the network to 2 million viewers across prime time.

Maddow brought in 2.537 million total viewers at 9 p.m. — just shy of Hannity’s 2.55 million total viewers on Fox News. Notably, Hannity was guest-hosted by Judge Jeanine Pirro on Monday night.

Lawrence O’Donnell, who follows Maddow, scored 1.91 million total viewers, also just shy of his Fox News competition, Laura Ingraham, who brought in 2.03 million total viewers.

Fox News won prime time overall with 2.67 million total viewers, while CNN landed a distant third with 532,000 total viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Monday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

760 CNN THIS MORNING:

264 MORNING JOE:

853 WENDY BELL COMMON SENSE:

34 EARLY MORNING:

16 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1025 CNN THIS MORNING:

308 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

63 MORNING IN AMERICA:

33 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1298 CNN THIS MORNING:

418 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1521 CNN NEWSROOM:

507 MORNING JOE:

889 NATIONAL REPORT:

120 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1492 CNN NEWSROOM:

535 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

712 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

36 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1620 AT THIS HOUR:

590 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

633 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1703 INSIDE POLITICS:

691 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

646 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

87 — 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1438 CNN NEWSROOM:

653 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

743 — BLUE BLOODS:

108 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1417 CNN NEWSROOM:

592 — AMERICAN AGENDA:

96 BLUE BLOODS:

236 3p STORY, THE:

1319 CNN NEWSROOM:

579 KATY TUR REPORTS:

860 — BLUE BLOODS:

288 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1397 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

569 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1436 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

170 BLUE BLOODS:

377 5p FIVE, THE:

3128 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

591 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1689 SPICER & CO:

161 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

174 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2358 SITUATION ROOM:

515 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1970 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

190 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

60 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2769 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

664 REIDOUT:

1386 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

270 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

56 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3408 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

682 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1529 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

154 CUOMO:

148 9p HANNITY:

2552 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

489 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2537 PRIME NEWS:

127 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

76 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2030 CNN TONIGHT:

426 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1907 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

165 BANFIELD:

67 11p GUTFELD!:

1861 CNN TONIGHT:

356 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

1028 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

124 CUOMO:

71

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

102 CNN THIS MORNING:

74 MORNING JOE:

87 WENDY BELL COMMON SENSE:

0 EARLY MORNING:

2 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

152 CNN THIS MORNING:

60 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

2 MORNING IN AMERICA:

4 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

164 CNN THIS MORNING:

85 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

157 CNN NEWSROOM:

83 MORNING JOE:

77 NATIONAL REPORT:

4 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

140 CNN NEWSROOM:

93 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

91 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

4 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

198 AT THIS HOUR:

114 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

110 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

183 INSIDE POLITICS:

129 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

110 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

7 — 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

174 CNN NEWSROOM:

130 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

112 — BLUE BLOODS:

20 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

152 CNN NEWSROOM:

108 — AMERICAN AGENDA:

12 BLUE BLOODS:

43 3p STORY, THE:

145 CNN NEWSROOM:

86 KATY TUR REPORTS:

98 — BLUE BLOODS:

53 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

147 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

99 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

144 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

12 BLUE BLOODS:

60 5p FIVE, THE:

288 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

117 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

160 SPICER & CO:

10 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

30 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

230 SITUATION ROOM:

102 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

179 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

6 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

10 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

274 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

149 REIDOUT:

146 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

23 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

9 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

439 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

162 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

154 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

13 CUOMO:

21 9p HANNITY:

262 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

120 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

249 PRIME NEWS:

9 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

13 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

203 CNN TONIGHT:

107 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

168 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

16 BANFIELD:

22 11p GUTFELD!:

273 CNN TONIGHT:

103 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

123 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

5 CUOMO:

10

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 480,000

Fox News: 1.68 million

MSNBC: 1.09 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 100,000

Fox News: 190,000

MSNBC: 119,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 532,000

Fox News: 2.66 million

MSNBC: 1.99 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 130,000

Fox News: 302,000

MSNBC: 190,000

