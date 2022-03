CNN’s New Day beat Morning Joe, its MSNBC competition, in the advertiser coveted 25-54 age demographic on Monday.

John Berman and Brianna Keilar-hosted New Day, which has seen some wins recently after struggling in the ratings in the last year, averaged 131,000 across three hours in the demo. Morning Joe, hosted by Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, placed third in cable news with 75,000 in the demo.

Fox & Friends, as usually, dominated the morning shows, averaging 270,000 viewers in the demo.

In total viewers, Fox & Friends placed first, Morning Joe came second, and New Day third.

It wasn’t just CNN’s New Day either: every CNN show beat every MSNBC show in the demo on Monday.

Here is a full breakdown of Monday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1083 NEW DAY:

387 MORNING JOE:

792 DIAMOND AND SILK CRYSTAL:

19 ELEMENTARY:

25 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1529 NEW DAY:

552 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

83 MORNING IN AMERICA:

27 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1827 NEW DAY:

749 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1924 CNN NEWSROOM:

815 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

659 NATIONAL REPORT:

184 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

2032 CNN NEWSROOM:

806 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

599 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

123 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1880 AT THIS HOUR:

797 MSNBC SPECIAL COVERAGE:

590 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

141 12p OUTNUMBERED:

2128 INSIDE POLITICS:

832 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

701 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

163 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

239 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1899 CNN NEWSROOM:

911 MTP DAILY:

738 — BLUE BLOODS:

172 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1764 CNN NEWSROOM:

889 KATY TUR REPORTS:

724 AMERICAN AGENDA:

164 BLUE BLOODS:

243 3p STORY, THE:

1723 CNN NEWSROOM:

919 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

712 — BLUE BLOODS:

298 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1746 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

897 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1065 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

276 BLUE BLOODS:

358 5p FIVE, THE:

3554 SITUATION ROOM:

894 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

263 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

146 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2593 SITUATION ROOM:

882 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1113 SPICER & CO:

275 DONLON REPORT, THE:

53 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2574 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

912 REIDOUT:

1160 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

401 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

58 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3746 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

1068 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1117 STINCHFIELD:

281 NEWSNATION PRIME:

57 9p HANNITY:

2953 CNN TONIGHT:

915 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

1374 PRIME NEWS:

146 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

52 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2271 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

855 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1252 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

167 BANFIELD:

87 11p GUTFELD!:

1957 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

581 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

809 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

142 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

43

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

247 NEW DAY:

108 MORNING JOE:

75 DIAMOND AND SILK CRYSTAL:

7 ELEMENTARY:

3 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

302 NEW DAY:

129 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

9 MORNING IN AMERICA:

1 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

262 NEW DAY:

158 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

356 CNN NEWSROOM:

172 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

64 NATIONAL REPORT:

28 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

349 CNN NEWSROOM:

181 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

49 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

20 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

308 AT THIS HOUR:

160 MSNBC SPECIAL COVERAGE:

61 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

29 12p OUTNUMBERED:

343 INSIDE POLITICS:

178 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

75 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

39 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

32 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

282 CNN NEWSROOM:

229 MTP DAILY:

81 — BLUE BLOODS:

24 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

289 CNN NEWSROOM:

204 KATY TUR REPORTS:

90 AMERICAN AGENDA:

25 BLUE BLOODS:

54 3p STORY, THE:

327 CNN NEWSROOM:

175 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

83 — BLUE BLOODS:

55 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

335 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

149 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

126 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

31 BLUE BLOODS:

59 5p FIVE, THE:

552 SITUATION ROOM:

218 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

25 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

37 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

371 SITUATION ROOM:

225 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

159 SPICER & CO:

21 DONLON REPORT, THE:

13 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

429 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

265 REIDOUT:

189 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

32 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

9 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

671 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

278 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

160 STINCHFIELD:

27 NEWSNATION PRIME:

12 9p HANNITY:

480 CNN TONIGHT:

248 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

233 PRIME NEWS:

19 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

13 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

386 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

265 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

151 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

11 BANFIELD:

26 11p GUTFELD!:

417 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

145 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

130 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

22 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

20

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 760,000

Fox: 1.98 million

MSNBC: 820,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 186,000

Fox News: 350,000

MSNBC: 106,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 946,000

Fox News: 2.99 million

MSNBC: 1.24 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 264,000

Fox News: 512,000

MSNBC: 181,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

