Despite an admirable plea from CNN’s Sara Sidner that everyone focus on more important subjects, the biggest story on cable news Monday was Will Smith smacking the crap out of Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars. (“The smack heard around the world,” was said dozens of times on cable news Monday, per a Mediaite count).

Fox News show The Five — which has emerged as one of the most-watched shows on cable news, even pulling ahead of Tucker Carlson in the first quarter of 2022 — led with the wild moment from the Academy Awards.

The Five drew 3.84 million viewers and 619,000 in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 age demographic on Monday, edging out Carlson and beating the rest of cable news by a large margin.

Also of note: Piers Morgan, who recently joined the Rupert Murdoch empire, debuted as a guest host on The Five Monday. The ratings performance bodes well for his return to U.S. cable news, which he left almost a decade ago in part due to bad ratings.

Here is a full breakdown of Monday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1106 NEW DAY:

364 MORNING JOE:

815 DIAMOND AND SILK CRYSTAL:

19 ELEMENTARY:

20 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1478 NEW DAY:

437 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

79 MORNING IN AMERICA:

30 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1843 NEW DAY:

631 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

2047 CNN NEWSROOM:

768 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

719 NATIONAL REPORT:

157 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

2097 CNN NEWSROOM:

858 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

488 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

66 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

2041 AT THIS HOUR:

783 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

516 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

115 12p OUTNUMBERED:

2264 INSIDE POLITICS:

820 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

600 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

156 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

192 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1997 CNN NEWSROOM:

853 MTP DAILY:

627 — BLUE BLOODS:

184 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1799 CNN NEWSROOM:

858 KATY TUR REPORTS:

707 AMERICAN AGENDA:

183 BLUE BLOODS:

209 3p STORY, THE:

1836 CNN NEWSROOM:

1008 MSNBC PRESS CONFERENCE:

882 — BLUE BLOODS:

253 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1825 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

1013 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1301 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

246 BLUE BLOODS:

335 5p FIVE, THE:

3849 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

918 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

293 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

136 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2728 SITUATION ROOM:

797 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1324 SPICER & CO:

323 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

70 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2968 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

887 REIDOUT:

1154 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

414 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

47 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3738 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

982 — STINCHFIELD:

240 NEWSNATION PRIME:

65 9p HANNITY:

3118 CNN TONIGHT:

847 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

1657 PRIME NEWS:

167 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

68 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2546 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

824 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1380 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

201 BANFIELD:

71 11p GUTFELD!:

2163 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

651 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

931 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

124 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

47

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

223 NEW DAY:

98 MORNING JOE:

108 DIAMOND AND SILK CRYSTAL:

1 ELEMENTARY:

3 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

284 NEW DAY:

119 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

11 MORNING IN AMERICA:

6 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

329 NEW DAY:

156 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

365 CNN NEWSROOM:

182 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

62 NATIONAL REPORT:

24 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

382 CNN NEWSROOM:

178 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

41 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

15 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

365 AT THIS HOUR:

140 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

56 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

16 12p OUTNUMBERED:

376 INSIDE POLITICS:

155 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

78 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

36 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

23 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

307 CNN NEWSROOM:

170 MTP DAILY:

84 — BLUE BLOODS:

31 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

278 CNN NEWSROOM:

205 KATY TUR REPORTS:

91 AMERICAN AGENDA:

43 BLUE BLOODS:

25 3p STORY, THE:

294 CNN NEWSROOM:

229 MSNBC PRESS CONFERENCE:

112 — BLUE BLOODS:

45 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

337 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

209 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

137 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

47 BLUE BLOODS:

76 5p FIVE, THE:

619 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

206 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

55 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

22 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

464 SITUATION ROOM:

202 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

125 SPICER & CO:

39 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

2 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

468 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

242 REIDOUT:

169 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

56 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

12 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

576 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

245 — STINCHFIELD:

57 NEWSNATION PRIME:

14 9p HANNITY:

528 CNN TONIGHT:

217 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

225 PRIME NEWS:

53 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

20 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

433 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

205 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

148 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

50 BANFIELD:

5 11p GUTFELD!:

377 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

185 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

139 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

20 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

2

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 734,000

Fox: 2.07 million

MSNBC: 905,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 174,000

Fox News: 352,000

MSNBC: 111,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 885,000

Fox News: 3.31 million

MSNBC: 1.53 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 222,000

Fox News: 512,000

MSNBC: 190,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com