Cable News Ratings Monday March 7: Bill Barr Interview Pushes Bret Baier Over 3 Million

Bret Baier crossed the 3 million total average viewer mark Monday as his interview with former Attorney General Bill Barr gave the anchor a boost at 6 p.m.

The Five remained the highest-rated program on all of cable pulling in 4.25 million viewers and 747,000 in the key 25-54 age demographic.

Tucker Carlson Tonight landed in second with 4 million total average viewers, but won the demo with 785,000 viewers.

MSNBC failed to crack 1 million total average viewers during the day time, while CNN scored over 1 million average viewers in both day time and prime time.

Here is a full breakdown of Monday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1219 NEW DAY:

535 MORNING JOE:

888 DIAMOND AND SILK CRYSTAL:

25 ELEMENTARY:

18 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1697 NEW DAY:

728 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

113 MORNING IN AMERICA:

21 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1902 NEW DAY:

908 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

2026 CNN NEWSROOM:

1041 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

787 NATIONAL REPORT:

202 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

2045 CNN NEWSROOM:

1181 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

737 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

107 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

2164 AT THIS HOUR:

1180 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

697 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

150 12p OUTNUMBERED:

2263 INSIDE POLITICS:

1138 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

761 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

210 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

201 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

2104 CNN NEWSROOM:

1218 MTP DAILY:

803 — BLUE BLOODS:

183 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

2144 CNN NEWSROOM:

1282 KATY TUR REPORTS:

818 AMERICAN AGENDA:

176 BLUE BLOODS:

248 3p STORY, THE:

2359 CNN NEWSROOM:

1372 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

1031 — BLUE BLOODS:

303 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

2380 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

1408 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1398 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

254 BLUE BLOODS:

376 5p FIVE, THE:

4245 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

1427 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

280 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

164 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

3187 SITUATION ROOM:

1365 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1218 SPICER & CO:

351 DONLON REPORT, THE:

66 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

3348 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

1374 REIDOUT:

1188 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

401 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

85 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

4007 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

1409 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1361 STINCHFIELD:

346 NEWSNATION PRIME:

96 9p HANNITY:

3293 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

1317 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

1703 PRIME NEWS:

152 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

75 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2659 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

1185 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1609 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

235 BANFIELD:

66 11p FOX NEWS AT NIGHT:

1618 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

939 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

1044 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

121 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

60

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

255 NEW DAY:

115 MORNING JOE:

116 DIAMOND AND SILK CRYSTAL:

4 ELEMENTARY:

3 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

396 NEW DAY:

195 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

17 MORNING IN AMERICA:

1 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

343 NEW DAY:

269 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

315 CNN NEWSROOM:

253 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

105 NATIONAL REPORT:

18 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

362 CNN NEWSROOM:

258 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

86 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

6 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

365 AT THIS HOUR:

241 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

87 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

15 12p OUTNUMBERED:

403 INSIDE POLITICS:

278 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

90 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

29 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

22 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

392 CNN NEWSROOM:

285 MTP DAILY:

87 — BLUE BLOODS:

24 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

370 CNN NEWSROOM:

303 KATY TUR REPORTS:

92 AMERICAN AGENDA:

25 BLUE BLOODS:

32 3p STORY, THE:

466 CNN NEWSROOM:

312 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

118 — BLUE BLOODS:

54 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

442 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

314 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

123 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

27 BLUE BLOODS:

57 5p FIVE, THE:

747 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

360 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

28 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

14 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

520 SITUATION ROOM:

376 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

166 SPICER & CO:

41 DONLON REPORT, THE:

3 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

624 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

425 REIDOUT:

194 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

57 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

13 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

785 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

428 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

224 STINCHFIELD:

37 NEWSNATION PRIME:

11 9p HANNITY:

575 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

485 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

230 PRIME NEWS:

16 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

8 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

524 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

414 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

245 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

33 BANFIELD:

9 11p FOX NEWS AT NIGHT:

369 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

314 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

161 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

10 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

6

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 Demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 1.08 million

Fox: 2.25 million

MSNBC: 995,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 295,000

Fox News: 427,000

MSNBC: 132,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 1.30 million

Fox News: 3.32 million

MSNBC: 1.56 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 443,000

Fox News: 628,000

MSNBC: 233,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

