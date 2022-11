Fox News’s The Five topped cable news on Monday with 3.6 million total viewers and 382,000 in the key 25-54 age demographic.

Jesse Watters, who also co-hosts The Five, scored second place as well with his prime time show bringing in 3.2 million total viewers. Tulsi Gabbard, meanwhile, made her debut as a Fox News contributor guest-hosting Tucker Carlson Tonight — coming in third place in terms of total viewers.

Rachel Maddow scored a rare time slot win for MSNBC over Fox News as she won the 9 p.m. hour over Sean Hannity, both in the demo and in total viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Monday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1038 CNN THIS MORNING:

431 MORNING JOE:

1004 WENDY BELL COMMON SENSE:

20 EARLY MORNING:

16 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1425 CNN THIS MORNING:

556 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

101 MORNING IN AMERICA:

26 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1737 CNN THIS MORNING:

664 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1700 CNN NEWSROOM:

756 MORNING JOE:

1064 NATIONAL REPORT:

173 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1716 CNN NEWSROOM:

868 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

775 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

41 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1640 AT THIS HOUR:

890 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

770 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1778 INSIDE POLITICS:

900 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

744 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

138 BLUE BLOODS:

76 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1658 CNN NEWSROOM:

872 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

834 — BLUE BLOODS:

138 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1488 CNN NEWSROOM:

915 KATY TUR REPORTS:

803 AMERICAN AGENDA:

107 BLUE BLOODS:

210 3p STORY, THE:

1552 CNN NEWSROOM:

880 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

913 — BLUE BLOODS:

229 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1656 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

920 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1536 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

157 BLUE BLOODS:

263 5p FIVE, THE:

3560 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

913 — SPICER & CO:

164 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

169 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2630 SITUATION ROOM:

897 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1690 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

205 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

80 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

3155 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

1110 REIDOUT:

1511 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

264 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

70 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

2890 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

1271 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1988 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

230 CUOMO:

106 9p HANNITY:

2537 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

1173 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2650 PRIME NEWS:

200 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

60 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1925 CNN TONIGHT:

729 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1757 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

238 BANFIELD:

44 11p GUTFELD!:

2019 CNN TONIGHT:

574 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

1212 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

102 CUOMO:

46

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

165 CNN THIS MORNING:

88 MORNING JOE:

116 WENDY BELL COMMON SENSE:

3 EARLY MORNING:

3 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

215 CNN THIS MORNING:

89 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

6 MORNING IN AMERICA:

4 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

211 CNN THIS MORNING:

122 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

242 CNN NEWSROOM:

130 MORNING JOE:

89 NATIONAL REPORT:

16 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

240 CNN NEWSROOM:

159 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

74 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

1 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

209 AT THIS HOUR:

158 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

85 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

227 INSIDE POLITICS:

156 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

86 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

12 BLUE BLOODS:

5 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

229 CNN NEWSROOM:

155 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

96 — BLUE BLOODS:

12 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

215 CNN NEWSROOM:

155 KATY TUR REPORTS:

74 AMERICAN AGENDA:

9 BLUE BLOODS:

17 3p STORY, THE:

234 CNN NEWSROOM:

177 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

96 — BLUE BLOODS:

9 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

223 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

189 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

148 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

11 BLUE BLOODS:

15 5p FIVE, THE:

382 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

211 — SPICER & CO:

8 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

8 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

299 SITUATION ROOM:

225 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

178 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

17 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

5 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

338 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

265 REIDOUT:

165 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

32 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

10 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

365 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

298 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

252 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

36 CUOMO:

5 9p HANNITY:

286 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

288 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

298 PRIME NEWS:

43 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

8 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

259 CNN TONIGHT:

184 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

195 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

51 BANFIELD:

4 11p GUTFELD!:

304 CNN TONIGHT:

146 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

137 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

12 CUOMO:

13

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 787,000

Fox News: 1.83 million

MSNBC: 1.17 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 164,000

Fox News: 239,000

MSNBC: 130,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 1.06 million

Fox News: 2.45 million

MSNBC: 2.13 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 257,000

Fox News: 303,000

MSNBC: 248,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

