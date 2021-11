Fox News saw a bit of a shake-up in the ratings on Monday as Tucker Carlson Tonight dropped to third place behind The Five and Special Report with Bret Baier in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 age demo.

For coverage of closing arguments in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, Tucker Carlson’s often dominant prime time show scored 668,000 viewers in the demo, lagging behind The Five‘s 774,000 and Bret Baier’s strong showing of 763,000 viewers in the demo.

Carlson came second in total viewers with 3.6 million to The Five’s whopping 3.9 million viewers. Baier placed third with a very respectable 3.4 million viewers.

For context, The Five’s near-4 million total viewers more than quadrupled the total viewers of its CNN and MSNBC time slot rivals — Wolf Blitzer’s The Situation Room and Hallie Jackson Reports, respectively.

In the morning, Fox & Friends handily beat out MSNBC’s Morning Joe in total viewers and more than quadrupled CNN’s New Day peak viewership in their third hours.

Here is a full breakdown of Monday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1008 NEW DAY:

262 MORNING JOE:

858 DIAMOND AND SILK CRYSTAL:

12 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

2 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1475 NEW DAY:

321 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

107 MORNING IN AMERICA:

16 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1812 NEW DAY:

430 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1988 CNN NEWSROOM:

555 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

787 NATIONAL REPORT:

157 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

2200 CNN NEWSROOM:

783 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

666 — JAG:

106 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

2369 AT THIS HOUR:

831 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

556 — JAG:

141 12p OUTNUMBERED:

2424 INSIDE POLITICS:

986 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

677 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

198 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

187 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

2107 CNN NEWSROOM:

862 MTP DAILY:

835 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

245 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

2183 CNN NEWSROOM:

975 — AMERICAN AGENDA:

183 BLUE BLOODS:

252 3p STORY, THE:

2403 CNN NEWSROOM:

963 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

963 — BLUE BLOODS:

262 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

2676 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

936 — ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

215 BLUE BLOODS:

348 5p FIVE, THE:

3960 SITUATION ROOM:

915 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

283 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

165 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

3473 SITUATION ROOM:

849 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1433 SPICER & CO:

320 DONLON REPORT, THE:

60 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

2892 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

870 REIDOUT:

1366 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

390 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

38 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3640 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

751 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1306 STINCHFIELD:

244 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

53 9p HANNITY:

3150 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

690 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

1983 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

156 NEWSNATION PRIME:

32 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2420 BEING WITH DANA BASH:

654 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1301 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

164 BANFIELD:

16 11p GUTFELD!:

1893 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

494 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

1172 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

130 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

14

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

182 NEW DAY:

40 MORNING JOE:

90 DIAMOND AND SILK CRYSTAL:

0 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

0 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

246 NEW DAY:

62 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

6 MORNING IN AMERICA:

4 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

260 NEW DAY:

79 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

345 CNN NEWSROOM:

126 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

86 NATIONAL REPORT:

22 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

406 CNN NEWSROOM:

172 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

87 — JAG:

7 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

502 AT THIS HOUR:

196 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

106 — JAG:

8 12p OUTNUMBERED:

539 INSIDE POLITICS:

207 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

131 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

32 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

16 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

415 CNN NEWSROOM:

166 MTP DAILY:

119 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

19 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

477 CNN NEWSROOM:

217 — AMERICAN AGENDA:

38 BLUE BLOODS:

20 3p STORY, THE:

530 CNN NEWSROOM:

226 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

145 — BLUE BLOODS:

20 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

554 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

178 — ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

40 BLUE BLOODS:

44 5p FIVE, THE:

774 SITUATION ROOM:

205 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

40 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

16 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

763 SITUATION ROOM:

181 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

179 SPICER & CO:

48 DONLON REPORT, THE:

7 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

596 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

189 REIDOUT:

186 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

48 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

4 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

668 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

146 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

144 STINCHFIELD:

38 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

5 9p HANNITY:

604 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

156 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

257 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

27 NEWSNATION PRIME:

2 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

434 BEING WITH DANA BASH:

141 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

158 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

25 BANFIELD:

3 11p GUTFELD!:

340 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

118 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

170 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

18 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

0

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 674,000

Fox: 2.21 million

MSNBC: 1.o1 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 142,000

Fox News: 440,000

MSNBC: 131,000

Here are the prime time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 698,000

Fox News: 3.07 million

MSNBC: 1.53 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 148,000

Fox News: 569,000

MSNBC: 186,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

