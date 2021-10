CNN’s The Lead scored the highest numbers in the key 25-54 demographic of any show on the cable news network Monday.

At 4 pm, The Lead — guest-anchored by Pamela Brown — got 197,000 viewers in the demo, ahead of CNN’s primetime shows, and 707,000 viewers overall.

Deadline: White House averaged 118,000 viewers in the demo from 4-6 p.m., but beat CNN in both hours with 1.36 million total viewers.

However, Fox News continued to dominate overall. Your World with Neil Cavuto scored 1.55 million total viewers and 288,000 in the demo.

Here is a full breakdown of Monday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

858 NEW DAY:

324 MORNING JOE:

768 DIAMOND AND SILK CRYSTAL:

13 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

25 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1168 NEW DAY:

407 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

101 MORNING IN AMERICA:

22 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1489 NEW DAY:

409 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1704 CNN NEWSROOM:

453 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

756 NATIONAL REPORT:

163 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1726 CNN NEWSROOM:

562 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

596 — — 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1719 AT THIS HOUR:

686 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

662 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1952 INSIDE POLITICS:

663 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

731 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

137 — 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1703 CNN NEWSROOM:

643 MTP DAILY:

660 — — 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1649 CNN NEWSROOM:

685 KATY TUR REPORTS:

579 AMERICAN AGENDA:

171 — 3p STORY, THE:

1518 CNN NEWSROOM:

745 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

620 — — 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1547 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

707 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1359 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

270 — 5p FIVE, THE:

3461 SITUATION ROOM:

689 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

292 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

108 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2528 SITUATION ROOM:

624 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1243 SPICER & CO:

304 DONLON REPORT, THE:

44 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

2151 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

890 REIDOUT:

1178 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

420 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

16 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3195 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

890 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1375 STINCHFIELD:

291 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

28 9p HANNITY:

2652 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

662 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

1772 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

145 NEWSNATION PRIME:

45 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2222 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

610 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1229 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

160 BANFIELD:

45 11p GUTFELD!:

1816 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

409 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

879 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

155 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

19

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

107 NEW DAY:

81 MORNING JOE:

91 DIAMOND AND SILK CRYSTAL:

6 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

8 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

203 NEW DAY:

89 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

8 MORNING IN AMERICA:

4 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

211 NEW DAY:

83 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

213 CNN NEWSROOM:

105 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

85 NATIONAL REPORT:

13 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

238 CNN NEWSROOM:

102 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

69 — — 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

274 AT THIS HOUR:

109 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

64 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

277 INSIDE POLITICS:

117 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

75 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

21 — 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

256 CNN NEWSROOM:

100 MTP DAILY:

75 — — 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

270 CNN NEWSROOM:

118 KATY TUR REPORTS:

76 AMERICAN AGENDA:

22 — 3p STORY, THE:

266 CNN NEWSROOM:

167 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

59 — — 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

288 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

197 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

118 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

31 — 5p FIVE, THE:

564 SITUATION ROOM:

177 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

53 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

9 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

442 SITUATION ROOM:

167 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

142 SPICER & CO:

41 DONLON REPORT, THE:

2 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

409 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

195 REIDOUT:

102 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

66 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

1 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

576 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

190 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

156 STINCHFIELD:

69 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

1 9p HANNITY:

415 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

147 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

189 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

24 NEWSNATION PRIME:

11 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

319 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

132 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

129 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

30 BANFIELD:

7 11p GUTFELD!:

297 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

113 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

93 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

44 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

1

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 568,000

Fox News: 1.77 million

MSNBC: 888,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 125,000

Fox News: 286,000

MSNBC: 94,000

Here are the prime time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 721,000

Fox News: 2.69 million

MSNBC: 1.46 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 156,000

Fox News: 437,000

MSNBC: 158,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

