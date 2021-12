As Fox News continued to dominate the cable news ratings on Thursday, Tucker Carlson and The Five resumed their battle for the top-rated show on their network — and all of cable news.

While The Five had topped the charts for the month of October, Tucker managed to knock the 5 p.m. panel talk show down to second place in the month of November.

On Thursday, illustrating the rivalry between the two programs, The Five scored the most overall total viewers, while Tucker won the key 25-54 age demographic.

The Five secured 3.35 million total viewers to win the day, while Tucker came in second with 3.25 million total viewers. Sean Hannity’s eponymous show ranked third with 2.75 million total viewers.

In the demo, Tucker’s 562,000 viewers topped The Five’s 505,000 viewers. Hannity, again, came in third with 467,000 viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Thursday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1106 NEW DAY:

289 MORNING JOE:

806 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

11 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

31 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1456 NEW DAY:

336 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

84 MORNING IN AMERICA:

13 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1860 NEW DAY:

417 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1827 CNN NEWSROOM:

590 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

753 NATIONAL REPORT:

170 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1673 CNN NEWSROOM:

630 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

681 — JAG:

85 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1630 AT THIS HOUR:

617 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

597 — JAG:

138 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1839 INSIDE POLITICS:

614 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

687 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

113 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

152 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1567 CNN NEWSROOM:

667 MTP DAILY:

711 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

188 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1458 CNN NEWSROOM:

656 — AMERICAN AGENDA:

152 BLUE BLOODS:

187 3p STORY, THE:

1547 CNN NEWSROOM:

728 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

769 — BLUE BLOODS:

286 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1437 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

690 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1393 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

222 BLUE BLOODS:

260 5p FIVE, THE:

3353 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

678 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

251 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

127 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2397 SITUATION ROOM:

627 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1300 SPICER & CO:

336 DONLON REPORT, THE:

60 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

2113 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

712 REIDOUT:

1141 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

378 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

60 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3250 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

690 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1204 STINCHFIELD:

199 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

62 9p HANNITY:

2752 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

611 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

1926 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

149 NEWSNATION PRIME:

43 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2139 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

554 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1297 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

140 BANFIELD:

38 11p GUTFELD!:

1836 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

378 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

968 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

105 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

16

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

207 NEW DAY:

67 MORNING JOE:

98 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

5 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

0 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

251 NEW DAY:

76 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

16 MORNING IN AMERICA:

1 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

256 NEW DAY:

103 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

239 CNN NEWSROOM:

131 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

75 NATIONAL REPORT:

21 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

213 CNN NEWSROOM:

147 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

74 — JAG:

9 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

241 AT THIS HOUR:

136 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

77 — JAG:

16 12p OUTNUMBERED:

298 INSIDE POLITICS:

153 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

81 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

19 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

19 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

245 CNN NEWSROOM:

149 MTP DAILY:

78 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

40 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

235 CNN NEWSROOM:

140 — AMERICAN AGENDA:

27 BLUE BLOODS:

26 3p STORY, THE:

246 CNN NEWSROOM:

152 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

112 — BLUE BLOODS:

49 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

247 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

144 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

137 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

20 BLUE BLOODS:

26 5p FIVE, THE:

505 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

158 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

14 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

10 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

389 SITUATION ROOM:

147 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

144 SPICER & CO:

19 DONLON REPORT, THE:

5 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

337 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

179 REIDOUT:

160 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

41 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

4 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

562 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

133 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

143 STINCHFIELD:

39 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

24 9p HANNITY:

467 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

150 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

214 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

43 NEWSNATION PRIME:

6 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

337 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

144 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

147 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

32 BANFIELD:

9 11p GUTFELD!:

394 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

122 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

137 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

18 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

8

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 538,000

Fox: 1.78 million

MSNBC: 919,00

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 125,000

Fox News: 300,000

MSNBC: 109,000

Here are the prime time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 618,000

Fox News: 2.71 million

MSNBC: 1.47 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 142,000

Fox News: 455,000

MSNBC: 168,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

