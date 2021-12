Special Report with Bret Baier was the most-watched show on cable news on Thursday with 3.61 million total viewers. Baier, whose news show regularly lands in fourth or fifth place in the ratings, surged to the top spot as the verdict in the Jussie Smollett trial attracted viewers.

Baier’s time slot competition, CNN’s Wolf Blitzer and MSNBC’s Ari Melber, only attracted 882,000 and 1.25 million viewers — respectively.

Brian Williams’ final broadcast of MSNBC’s The 11th Hour brought in 1.61 million total viewers, a solid boost for the late-night program. However, it wasn’t enough to eclipse Greg Gutfeld’s 11 p.m. satire show Gutfeld!, which brought in 1.86 million viewers. CNN’s Don Lemon came in third place at 11 p.m. with only 367,000 total viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Thursday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1042 NEW DAY:

291 MORNING JOE:

743 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

10 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

32 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1418 NEW DAY:

402 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

107 MORNING IN AMERICA:

20 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1791 NEW DAY:

453 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1673 CNN NEWSROOM:

509 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

653 NATIONAL REPORT:

123 — 10a SR/B.DOLE CASKET ARRIVES:

1443 CNN NEWSROOM:

537 — — JAG:

103 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1398 AT THIS HOUR:

516 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

535 — JAG:

142 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1685 INSIDE POLITICS:

563 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

568 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

97 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

152 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1549 CNN NEWSROOM:

595 MTP DAILY:

546 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

181 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1436 CNN NEWSROOM:

589 KATY TUR REPORTS:

714 AMERICAN AGENDA:

148 BLUE BLOODS:

211 3p STORY, THE:

1475 CNN NEWSROOM:

588 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

690 — BLUE BLOODS:

256 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1535 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

660 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1258 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

183 BLUE BLOODS:

399 5p FIVE, THE:

3591 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

728 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

214 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

200 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

3615 SITUATION ROOM:

882 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1256 SPICER & CO:

344 DONLON REPORT, THE:

85 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

2739 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

715 REIDOUT:

1118 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

475 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

43 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3380 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

744 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1195 STINCHFIELD:

224 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

53 9p HANNITY:

2848 CNN TONIGHT:

598 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2051 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

157 NEWSNATION PRIME:

34 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2294 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

599 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1418 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

141 BANFIELD:

26 11p GUTFELD!:

1868 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

367 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

1616 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

95 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

21

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

196 NEW DAY:

48 MORNING JOE:

80 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

0 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

17 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

251 NEW DAY:

70 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

12 MORNING IN AMERICA:

6 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

293 NEW DAY:

93 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

299 CNN NEWSROOM:

100 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

60 NATIONAL REPORT:

23 — 10a SR/B.DOLE CASKET ARRIVES:

203 CNN NEWSROOM:

118 — — JAG:

7 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

205 AT THIS HOUR:

96 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

25 — JAG:

6 12p OUTNUMBERED:

261 INSIDE POLITICS:

94 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

47 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

31 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

19 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

276 CNN NEWSROOM:

113 MTP DAILY:

45 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

13 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

230 CNN NEWSROOM:

110 KATY TUR REPORTS:

69 AMERICAN AGENDA:

31 BLUE BLOODS:

29 3p STORY, THE:

224 CNN NEWSROOM:

125 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

62 — BLUE BLOODS:

31 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

216 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

141 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

103 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

34 BLUE BLOODS:

44 5p FIVE, THE:

496 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

127 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

25 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

21 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

483 SITUATION ROOM:

194 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

146 SPICER & CO:

36 DONLON REPORT, THE:

15 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

450 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

181 REIDOUT:

170 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

61 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

13 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

606 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

183 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

146 STINCHFIELD:

49 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

19 9p HANNITY:

496 CNN TONIGHT:

139 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

254 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

46 NEWSNATION PRIME:

14 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

347 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

117 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

161 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

29 BANFIELD:

5 11p GUTFELD!:

335 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

62 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

182 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

7 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

1

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 533,000

Fox: 1.85 million

MSNBC: 920,00

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 110,000

Fox News: 301,000

MSNBC: 100,000

Here are the prime time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 647,000

Fox News: 2.93 million

MSNBC: 1.53 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 146000

Fox News: 509,000

MSNBC: 176,000

