Tucker Carlson dominated the cable news ratings on Thursday. Carlson topped the charts both in terms of overall total viewers and in the key 25-54 age demographic.

Carlson brought in 3.47 million average viewers and 498,000 demo viewers. The Five secured second place in both the demo and in total viewers.

Jesse Watters landed in third place in both categories, falling just 7,000 demo viewers behind The Five.

Here is a full breakdown of Thursday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1063 NEW DAY:

306 MORNING JOE:

751 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

8 ELEMENTARY:

27 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1481 NEW DAY:

397 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

70 MORNING IN AMERICA:

18 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1846 NEW DAY:

422 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1931 CNN NEWSROOM:

605 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

654 NATIONAL REPORT:

213 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1913 CNN NEWSROOM:

687 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

543 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

97 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1743 AT THIS HOUR:

655 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

476 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

131 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1784 INSIDE POLITICS:

590 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

605 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

177 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

213 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1582 CNN NEWSROOM:

547 MTP DAILY:

576 — BLUE BLOODS:

177 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1404 CNN NEWSROOM:

557 KATY TUR REPORTS:

575 AMERICAN AGENDA:

195 BLUE BLOODS:

243 3p STORY, THE:

1482 CNN NEWSROOM:

636 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

637 — BLUE BLOODS:

378 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1549 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

629 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1209 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

268 BLUE BLOODS:

429 5p FIVE, THE:

3420 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

623 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

275 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

165 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2561 SITUATION ROOM:

579 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1225 SPICER & CO:

262 DONLON REPORT, THE:

70 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2964 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

606 REIDOUT:

1143 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

357 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

27 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3476 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

675 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1307 STINCHFIELD:

239 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

39 9p HANNITY:

2865 CNN TONIGHT:

558 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

1730 PRIME NEWS:

126 NEWSNATION PRIME:

33 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2269 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

558 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1352 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

107 BANFIELD:

34 11p GUTFELD!:

1821 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

469 11TH HOUR:

749 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

95 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

17

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

246 NEW DAY:

55 MORNING JOE:

69 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

2 ELEMENTARY:

4 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

312 NEW DAY:

78 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

11 MORNING IN AMERICA:

1 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

307 NEW DAY:

58 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

318 CNN NEWSROOM:

74 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

50 NATIONAL REPORT:

35 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

304 CNN NEWSROOM:

117 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

31 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

9 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

254 AT THIS HOUR:

131 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

37 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

25 12p OUTNUMBERED:

260 INSIDE POLITICS:

125 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

40 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

32 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

28 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

279 CNN NEWSROOM:

106 MTP DAILY:

39 — BLUE BLOODS:

17 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

255 CNN NEWSROOM:

127 KATY TUR REPORTS:

49 AMERICAN AGENDA:

41 BLUE BLOODS:

24 3p STORY, THE:

226 CNN NEWSROOM:

117 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

77 — BLUE BLOODS:

46 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

232 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

115 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

93 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

25 BLUE BLOODS:

38 5p FIVE, THE:

435 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

143 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

25 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

19 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

351 SITUATION ROOM:

164 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

102 SPICER & CO:

16 DONLON REPORT, THE:

13 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

428 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

160 REIDOUT:

132 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

47 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

2 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

498 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

164 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

138 STINCHFIELD:

43 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

4 9p HANNITY:

390 CNN TONIGHT:

109 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

169 PRIME NEWS:

18 NEWSNATION PRIME:

1 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

334 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

113 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

126 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

15 BANFIELD:

1 11p GUTFELD!:

310 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

91 11TH HOUR:

95 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

11 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

2



As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.25-54 Demo (thousands)

Total viewers:

CNN: 520,000

Fox: 1.87 million

MSNBC: 833,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 107,000

Fox News: 298,000

MSNBC: 76,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 597,000

Fox News: 2.87 million

MSNBC: 1.46 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 128,000

Fox News: 407,000

MSNBC: 144,000

