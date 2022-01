MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow pulled in an impressive 321,000 viewers in the key 25-54 age demographic on Thursday.

While the total put Maddow in 7th place overall on the cable charts in the demo — behind a raft of Fox News shows — she led the non-Fox programs by a wide margin. CNN’s Anderson Cooper was the next highest-rated host in the demo with 204,000 viewers, followed by Erin Burnett at 186,000 demo views.

Fox News averaged 516,000 viewers in the highly coveted demo across all of its prime time shows, while during the day the network averaged 310,000 demo viewers.

MSNBC came in second during prime time with an average of 221,000 demo viewers and third during the day with an average of 111,00 demo viewers. CNN landed in third with an average of 165,000 demo viewers in prime time and second during the day with 118,000 average demo viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Thursday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1001 NEW DAY:

270 MORNING JOE:

775 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

30 ELEMENTARY:

26 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1396 NEW DAY:

355 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

94 MORNING IN AMERICA:

16 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1773 NEW DAY:

430 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

2067 CNN NEWSROOM:

483 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

622 NATIONAL REPORT:

190 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1981 CNN NEWSROOM:

596 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

506 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

81 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1845 AT THIS HOUR:

665 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

519 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

116 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1879 INSIDE POLITICS:

644 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

539 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

144 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

186 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1676 CNN NEWSROOM:

723 MTP DAILY:

612 — BLUE BLOODS:

146 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1409 CNN NEWSROOM:

616 KATY TUR REPORTS:

687 AMERICAN AGENDA:

200 BLUE BLOODS:

216 3p STORY, THE:

1612 CNN NEWSROOM:

681 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

721 — BLUE BLOODS:

302 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1724 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

728 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1326 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

274 BLUE BLOODS:

343 5p FIVE, THE:

3842 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

646 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

293 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

110 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2862 SITUATION ROOM:

642 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1332 SPICER & CO:

289 DONLON REPORT, THE:

44 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

2272 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

731 REIDOUT:

1240 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

446 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

59 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3481 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

798 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1362 STINCHFIELD:

326 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

80 9p HANNITY:

3664 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

607 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2420 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

156 NEWSNATION PRIME:

79 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2472 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

561 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1616 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

204 BANFIELD:

68 11p GUTFELD!:

2008 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

423 11TH HOUR:

952 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

119 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

45

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

212 NEW DAY:

39 MORNING JOE:

87 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

8 ELEMENTARY:

1 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

230 NEW DAY:

70 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

11 MORNING IN AMERICA:

5 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

282 NEW DAY:

72 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

292 CNN NEWSROOM:

88 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

57 NATIONAL REPORT:

26 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

301 CNN NEWSROOM:

94 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

54 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

12 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

278 AT THIS HOUR:

138 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

63 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

20 12p OUTNUMBERED:

258 INSIDE POLITICS:

128 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

63 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

27 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

25 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

233 CNN NEWSROOM:

125 MTP DAILY:

81 — BLUE BLOODS:

13 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

219 CNN NEWSROOM:

140 KATY TUR REPORTS:

76 AMERICAN AGENDA:

32 BLUE BLOODS:

22 3p STORY, THE:

271 CNN NEWSROOM:

161 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

65 — BLUE BLOODS:

31 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

291 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

140 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

125 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

37 BLUE BLOODS:

38 5p FIVE, THE:

563 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

149 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

40 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

6 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

400 SITUATION ROOM:

158 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

119 SPICER & CO:

37 DONLON REPORT, THE:

3 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

390 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

186 REIDOUT:

151 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

46 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

0 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

588 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

204 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

169 STINCHFIELD:

65 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

1 9p HANNITY:

540 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

170 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

321 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

46 NEWSNATION PRIME:

3 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

421 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

121 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

172 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

45 BANFIELD:

5 11p GUTFELD!:

403 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

94 11TH HOUR:

135 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

19 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

4

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 544,000

Fox: 1.96 million

MSNBC: 938,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 118,000

Fox News: 310,000

MSNBC: 111,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 656,000

Fox News: 3.20 million

MSNBC: 1.79 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 165,000

Fox News: 516,000

MSNBC: 221,000

