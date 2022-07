CNN’s Don Lemon beat MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell in the advertiser coveted 25-54 age demographic on Thursday.

The first hour of Don Lemon Tonight, which goes up against O’Donnell at 10 p.m., drew 165,000 viewers in the demo. O’Donnell pulled in 97,000 in that metric.

Still, O’Donnell performed well in total viewers, nearly doubling Lemon with 1.4 million to the CNN host’s 722,000. That number from O’Donnell was enough to tie for first on MSNBC in total viewers with Nicolle Wallace.

At 10 p.m., Fox News host Laura Ingraham still reigned supreme, beating both Lemon and O’Donnell in total viewers and the demo.

Here is a full breakdown of Thursday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

952 NEW DAY:

259 MORNING JOE:

798 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

16 EARLY MORNING:

9 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1357 NEW DAY:

320 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

84 MORNING IN AMERICA:

28 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1383 NEW DAY:

361 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1501 CNN NEWSROOM:

485 MORNING JOE:

848 NATIONAL REPORT:

104 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1383 CNN NEWSROOM:

542 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

613 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

129 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1440 AT THIS HOUR:

593 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

593 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

171 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1558 INSIDE POLITICS:

689 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

645 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

110 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

199 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1370 CNN NEWSROOM:

618 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

699 — BLUE BLOODS:

134 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1307 CNN NEWSROOM:

645 KATY TUR REPORTS:

708 AMERICAN AGENDA:

104 BLUE BLOODS:

167 3p STORY, THE:

1280 CNN NEWSROOM:

673 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

842 — BLUE BLOODS:

216 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1401 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

809 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1406 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

246 BLUE BLOODS:

284 5p FIVE, THE:

3171 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

775 — SPICER & CO:

219 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

151 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2350 SITUATION ROOM:

659 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1340 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

186 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

104 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2747 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

779 REIDOUT:

1177 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

224 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

19 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3148 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

840 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1227 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

189 NEWSNATION PRIME:

26 9p HANNITY:

2514 CNN TONIGHT:

703 MSNBC PRIME:

1384 PRIME NEWS:

154 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

47 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1996 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

722 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1406 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

200 BANFIELD:

54 11p GUTFELD!:

1904 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

558 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

1034 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

104 NEWSNATION TONIGHT:

21

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

120 NEW DAY:

43 MORNING JOE:

83 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

6 EARLY MORNING:

1 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

247 NEW DAY:

63 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

24 MORNING IN AMERICA:

2 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

207 NEW DAY:

69 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

178 CNN NEWSROOM:

115 MORNING JOE:

86 NATIONAL REPORT:

8 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

155 CNN NEWSROOM:

121 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

69 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

7 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

202 AT THIS HOUR:

110 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

64 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

15 12p OUTNUMBERED:

193 INSIDE POLITICS:

149 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

68 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

10 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

15 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

206 CNN NEWSROOM:

153 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

71 — BLUE BLOODS:

20 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

230 CNN NEWSROOM:

144 KATY TUR REPORTS:

66 AMERICAN AGENDA:

18 BLUE BLOODS:

34 3p STORY, THE:

218 CNN NEWSROOM:

139 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

77 — BLUE BLOODS:

42 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

237 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

158 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

104 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

29 BLUE BLOODS:

51 5p FIVE, THE:

410 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

191 — SPICER & CO:

24 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

39 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

299 SITUATION ROOM:

199 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

115 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

25 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

34 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

354 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

180 REIDOUT:

116 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

40 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

2 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

490 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

188 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

130 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

24 NEWSNATION PRIME:

2 9p HANNITY:

328 CNN TONIGHT:

170 MSNBC PRIME:

129 PRIME NEWS:

20 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

3 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

275 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

165 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

97 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

23 BANFIELD:

2 11p GUTFELD!:

319 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

136 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

116 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

13 NEWSNATION TONIGHT:

1

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 578,000

Fox News: 1.66 million

MSNBC: 912,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 132,000

Fox News: 245,000

MSNBC: 85,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 755,000

Fox News: 2.55 million

MSNBC: 1.33 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 174,000

Fox News: 364,000

MSNBC: 119,000

