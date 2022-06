MSNBC topped the ratings during Thursday’s Jan. 6 Select Committee hearings as Fox News viewers tuned out and CNN’s ratings remained stable.

Fox News still won the day overall, bringing in 1.6 million total average viewers, just edging out MSNBC’s 1.54 million total viewers.

During the hearings, MSNBC averaged 1.65 million total viewers while Fox News brought in around 700,000 average viewers during that time.

Thursday’s numbers mark a significant dip from Monday’s viewership for the hearings. Fox News averaged 1.14 million total viewers for the Monday hearing between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., while MSNBC brought in 2.02 million total viewers. CNN during those hours averaged some 950,000 total viewers.

Fox’s viewership dropped noticeably during the hears as the Outnumbered, which preceded the hearings’ 1 p.m. start time, brought in 1.82 million total viewers. Fox’s audience almost halved as the hearings entered their first hour dropping to 827,000 average viewers.

CNN averaged 551,000 total viewers in the hours surrounding the hearings, keeping pace with CNN’s regular numbers.

Here is a full breakdown of Thursday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1084 NEW DAY:

238 MORNING JOE:

839 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

10 ELEMENTARY:

25 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1417 NEW DAY:

282 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

81 MORNING IN AMERICA:

38 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1623 NEW DAY:

305 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1605 CNN NEWSROOM:

360 MORNING JOE:

1001 NATIONAL REPORT:

114 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1515 CNN NEWSROOM:

456 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

769 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

108 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1508 AT THIS HOUR:

551 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

792 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

157 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1618 — JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

1655 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

163 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

163 1p JANUARY 6TH HEARING:

827 — — — BLUE BLOODS:

184 2p JANUARY 6TH HEARING:

708 — — AMERICAN AGENDA:

203 BLUE BLOODS:

186 3p JANUARY 6TH HEARING:

694 — — — BLUE BLOODS:

234 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1017 — DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

2041 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

221 BLUE BLOODS:

236 5p FIVE, THE:

3006 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

758 — SPICER & CO:

184 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

124 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2131 SITUATION ROOM:

688 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1608 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

209 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

96 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2519 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

656 REIDOUT:

1380 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

245 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

69 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3013 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

714 JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

2469 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

247 NEWSNATION PRIME:

60 9p HANNITY:

2675 CNN TONIGHT:

530 JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

2452 PRIME NEWS:

115 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

46 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2179 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

524 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1791 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

177 BANFIELD:

41 11p GUTFELD!:

1969 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

301 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

1126 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

103 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

26

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

201 NEW DAY:

40 MORNING JOE:

82 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

2 ELEMENTARY:

1 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

226 NEW DAY:

48 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

21 MORNING IN AMERICA:

4 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

246 NEW DAY:

62 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

219 CNN NEWSROOM:

57 MORNING JOE:

83 NATIONAL REPORT:

12 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

206 CNN NEWSROOM:

89 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

63 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

13 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

219 AT THIS HOUR:

111 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

80 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

14 12p OUTNUMBERED:

204 — JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

162 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

26 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

15 1p JANUARY 6TH HEARING:

113 — — — BLUE BLOODS:

20 2p JANUARY 6TH HEARING:

123 — — AMERICAN AGENDA:

24 BLUE BLOODS:

21 3p JANUARY 6TH HEARING:

121 — — — BLUE BLOODS:

19 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

120 — DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

229 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

23 BLUE BLOODS:

14 5p FIVE, THE:

419 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

157 — SPICER & CO:

23 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

5 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

314 SITUATION ROOM:

177 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

205 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

27 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

8 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

354 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

164 REIDOUT:

178 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

32 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

6 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

491 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

180 JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

342 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

31 NEWSNATION PRIME:

10 9p HANNITY:

396 CNN TONIGHT:

100 JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

311 PRIME NEWS:

19 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

6 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

288 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

120 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

201 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

25 BANFIELD:

2 11p GUTFELD!:

312 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

82 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

123 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

20 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

2

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 639,000

Fox News: 1.60 million

MSNBC: 1.54 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 132,000

Fox News: 245,000

MSNBC: 174,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 590,000

Fox News: 2.62 million

MSNBC: 2.24 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 133,000

Fox News: 392,000

MSNBC: 285,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

