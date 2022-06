CNN’s Wolf Blitzer beat Fox’s Bret Baier in the advertiser coveted 25-54 age demographic on Thursday night, as both shows covered the Jan. 6 House select committee investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Fox News, long the cable news ratings king, has struggled to attract an audience during the Jan. 6 hearings, which have led to a surge in viewers for MSNBC and CNN.

The hearings aired from 3 p.m. until after 5 p.m. on Thursday. Blitzer’s coverage in the aftermath drew a sizable 306,000 demo viewers, while Baier on Fox drew 282,000. MSNBC’s Ari Melber placed third in the demo with 219,000 viewers.

The rankings were shuffled when it came to total viewers. Baier placed first with 2.22 million viewers, and Melber was not far behind with 2.02 million viewers.

Blitzer trailed considerably behind both Baier and Melber overall, drawing 1.28 million.

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 956,000

Fox News: 1.68 million

MSNBC: 1.56 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 188,000

Fox News: 247,000

MSNBC: 175,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 895,000

Fox News: 2.72 million

MSNBC: 2.36 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 199,000

Fox News: 423,000

MSNBC: 267,000

