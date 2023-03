Cable News Ratings Thursday March 2: Murdaugh Verdict Pushes CNN Over 1 Million Viewers During Two Hours — Still Lands in Third

CNN scored two hours with more than 1 million viewers on Thursday night as the verdict in the highly publicized Murdaugh murder trial came in.

Both Erin Burnett and Anderson Cooper drew in more than 1.1 million total viewers, which brought the total day average for CNN up to 583,000 total viewers — a notable boost for the ratings-beleaguered network.

CNN still landed in third place overall and did not win any prime time hours on Thursday.

Fox News led the day with 1.77 million total day viewers, while MSNBC came in second place with 910,000.

Here is a full breakdown of Thursday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

892 CNN THIS MORNING:

290 MORNING JOE:

806 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

8 EARLY MORNING:

6 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1235 CNN THIS MORNING:

430 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

81 MORNING IN AMERICA:

27 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1561 CNN THIS MORNING:

474 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1685 CNN NEWSROOM:

537 MORNING JOE:

860 NATIONAL REPORT:

127 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1525 CNN NEWSROOM:

605 MSNBC SPECIAL COVERAGE:

645 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

81 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1476 AT THIS HOUR:

569 MSNBC SPECIAL COVERAGE:

627 [11:14 AM-12:25 PM] — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1507 INSIDE POLITICS:

594 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

569 [12:26 PM-12:59 PM] JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

130 — 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1439 CNN NEWSROOM:

607 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

602 — BLUE BLOODS:

138 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1368 CNN NEWSROOM:

552 — AMERICAN AGENDA:

115 BLUE BLOODS:

180 3p STORY, THE:

1566 CNN NEWSROOM:

635 KATY TUR REPORTS:

776 — BLUE BLOODS:

235 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1521 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

641 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1365 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

131 BLUE BLOODS:

284 5p FIVE, THE:

3189 SITUATION ROOM:

665 — SPICER & CO:

154 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

131 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2358 SITUATION ROOM:

593 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1296 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

176 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

47 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

3511 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

1130 REIDOUT:

1373 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

188 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

123 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3346 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

1183 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1515 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

129 CUOMO:

231 9p HANNITY:

2852 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

882 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

1317 PRIME NEWS:

90 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

160 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2165 CNN TONIGHT:

619 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1544 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

129 BANFIELD:

180 11p GUTFELD!:

1908 CNN TONIGHT:

383 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

950 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

117 CUOMO:

88

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

105 CNN THIS MORNING:

58 MORNING JOE:

90 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

2 EARLY MORNING:

2 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

168 CNN THIS MORNING:

68 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

10 MORNING IN AMERICA:

5 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

200 CNN THIS MORNING:

90 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

221 CNN NEWSROOM:

94 MORNING JOE:

97 NATIONAL REPORT:

3 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

188 CNN NEWSROOM:

102 MSNBC SPECIAL COVERAGE:

78 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

20 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

185 AT THIS HOUR:

103 MSNBC SPECIAL COVERAGE:

74 [11:14 AM-12:25 PM] — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

170 INSIDE POLITICS:

86 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

54 [12:26 PM-12:59 PM] JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

7 — 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

173 CNN NEWSROOM:

93 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

71 — BLUE BLOODS:

24 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

163 CNN NEWSROOM:

95 — AMERICAN AGENDA:

7 BLUE BLOODS:

20 3p STORY, THE:

185 CNN NEWSROOM:

105 KATY TUR REPORTS:

100 — BLUE BLOODS:

28 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

205 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

104 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

120 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

7 BLUE BLOODS:

33 5p FIVE, THE:

362 SITUATION ROOM:

128 — SPICER & CO:

10 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

23 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

302 SITUATION ROOM:

127 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

141 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

10 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

10 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

443 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

243 REIDOUT:

156 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

7 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

44 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

449 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

191 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

153 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

16 CUOMO:

49 9p HANNITY:

404 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

179 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

145 PRIME NEWS:

16 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

29 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

286 CNN TONIGHT:

122 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

118 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

27 BANFIELD:

40 11p GUTFELD!:

297 CNN TONIGHT:

79 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

74 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

36 CUOMO:

26

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 583,000

Fox News: 1.77 million

MSNBC: 910,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 109,000

Fox News: 231,000

MSNBC: 93,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 895,000

Fox News: 2.79 million

MSNBC: 1.46

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 164,000

Fox News: 380,000

MSNBC: 139,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

