Cable News Ratings Thursday March 24: Fox News Scores Top 14 Shows on Cable News

On Thursday, every Fox News show beat the highest-rated programs on MSNBC and CNN, giving the network the top 14 shows on cable news.

Fox’s lowest-rated hour was Fox & Friends at 6 a.m., which brought in some 1.03 million total viewers. By 8 a.m., however, Fox & Friends was up to 1.903 million total viewers, which significantly beat out the top-rated shows on MSNBC and CNN.

The Rachel Maddow Show – guest-hosted by Ali Velshi from Warsaw – led MSNBC with 1.507 million total average viewers, while CNN Newsroom at 1 p.m. led CNN with 1.232 million total viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Thursday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1035 NEW DAY:

378 MORNING JOE:

851 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

18 ELEMENTARY:

44 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1483 NEW DAY:

492 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

78 MORNING IN AMERICA:

32 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1903 NEW DAY:

692 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1952 CNN NEWSROOM:

880 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

818 NATIONAL REPORT:

189 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

2115 CNN NEWSROOM:

1001 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

747 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

101 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

2040 AT THIS HOUR:

1069 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

751 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

171 12p OUTNUMBERED:

2076 INSIDE POLITICS:

1036 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

815 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

141 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

259 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

2252 CNN NEWSROOM:

1232 MTP DAILY:

896 — BLUE BLOODS:

223 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

2062 CNN NEWSROOM:

1124 KATY TUR REPORTS:

831 AMERICAN AGENDA:

121 BLUE BLOODS:

326 3p STORY, THE:

1984 CNN NEWSROOM:

1065 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

853 — BLUE BLOODS:

446 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

2026 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

1046 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1114 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

199 BLUE BLOODS:

455 5p FIVE, THE:

3818 SITUATION ROOM:

1101 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

218 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

199 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2703 SITUATION ROOM:

1004 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1284 SPICER & CO:

297 DONLON REPORT, THE:

102 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2780 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

1135 REIDOUT:

1178 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

372 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

101 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3343 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

1166 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1423 STINCHFIELD:

223 NEWSNATION PRIME:

63 9p HANNITY:

2922 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

1041 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

1507 PRIME NEWS:

125 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

62 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2296 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

860 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1396 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

141 BANFIELD:

76 11p GUTFELD!:

1933 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

564 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

979 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

129 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

33

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

222 NEW DAY:

77 MORNING JOE:

88 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

1 ELEMENTARY:

7 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

289 NEW DAY:

93 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

13 MORNING IN AMERICA:

5 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

285 NEW DAY:

146 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

308 CNN NEWSROOM:

188 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

77 NATIONAL REPORT:

25 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

315 CNN NEWSROOM:

226 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

69 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

7 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

322 AT THIS HOUR:

218 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

87 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

16 12p OUTNUMBERED:

352 INSIDE POLITICS:

207 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

87 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

29 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

23 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

424 CNN NEWSROOM:

291 MTP DAILY:

105 — BLUE BLOODS:

19 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

337 CNN NEWSROOM:

282 KATY TUR REPORTS:

104 AMERICAN AGENDA:

33 BLUE BLOODS:

42 3p STORY, THE:

323 CNN NEWSROOM:

273 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

108 — BLUE BLOODS:

58 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

306 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

233 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

114 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

48 BLUE BLOODS:

48 5p FIVE, THE:

564 SITUATION ROOM:

250 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

39 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

22 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

407 SITUATION ROOM:

236 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

137 SPICER & CO:

34 DONLON REPORT, THE:

5 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

435 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

262 REIDOUT:

177 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

42 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

12 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

616 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

282 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

163 STINCHFIELD:

35 NEWSNATION PRIME:

2 9p HANNITY:

497 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

292 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

196 PRIME NEWS:

24 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

13 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

375 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

266 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

166 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

23 BANFIELD:

15 11p GUTFELD!:

355 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

175 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

133 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

16 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

5

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 863,000

Fox: 2.06 million

MSNBC: 934,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 205,000

Fox News: 353,000

MSNBC: 111,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 1.02 million

Fox News: 2.85 million

MSNBC: 1.44 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 280,000

Fox News: 496,000

MSNBC: 175,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

