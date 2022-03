Fox News host Sean Hannity pulled off a win in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 demographic on Thursday night, beating usual demo victor Tucker Carlson and the rest of cable news with a big number.

9 p.m. Hannity drew a whopping 893,000 viewers in the demo, edging out 8 p.m. Tucker Carlson Tonight, which drew 867,000 in the demo. Carlson placed first in total viewers however, and by a significant margin. Carlson drew 4.51 million viewers, while The Five came second with 4.23 million viewers and Hannity placed third with 4.01 million viewers.

You’ll notice that all of those shows are on Fox. The closest any other cable host got to competing with Fox was Anderson Cooper on CNN (1.87 million total viewers, 597,000 demo) and Rachel Maddow on MSNBC (1.98 million total viewers, 330,000 demo).

Here is a full breakdown of Thursday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1283 NEW DAY:

546 MORNING JOE:

1056 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

29 ELEMENTARY:

25 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1688 NEW DAY:

802 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

141 MORNING IN AMERICA:

40 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

2096 NEW DAY:

1011 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

2363 CNN NEWSROOM:

1191 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

945 NATIONAL REPORT:

218 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

2428 CNN NEWSROOM:

1323 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

786 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

104 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

2322 AT THIS HOUR:

1262 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

798 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

102 12p OUTNUMBERED:

2362 INSIDE POLITICS:

1338 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

971 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

217 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

135 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

2392 CNN NEWSROOM:

1276 MTP DAILY:

942 — BLUE BLOODS:

163 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

2468 CNN NEWSROOM:

1355 KATY TUR REPORTS:

913 AMERICAN AGENDA:

200 BLUE BLOODS:

224 3p STORY, THE:

2239 CNN NEWSROOM:

1400 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

1050 — BLUE BLOODS:

269 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

2192 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

1406 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1587 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

267 BLUE BLOODS:

303 5p FIVE, THE:

4231 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

1424 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

258 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

161 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

3284 SITUATION ROOM:

1411 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1468 SPICER & CO:

289 DONLON REPORT, THE:

84 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

3486 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

1505 REIDOUT:

1438 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

444 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

58 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

4511 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

1879 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1536 STINCHFIELD:

293 NEWSNATION PRIME:

61 9p HANNITY:

4019 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

1744 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

1989 PRIME NEWS:

212 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

59 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

3047 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

1477 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1714 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

222 BANFIELD:

49 11p FOX NEWS AT NIGHT:

2073 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

1093 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

1163 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

170 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

85

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

324 NEW DAY:

162 MORNING JOE:

126 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

4 ELEMENTARY:

2 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

398 NEW DAY:

231 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

39 MORNING IN AMERICA:

4 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

396 NEW DAY:

281 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

514 CNN NEWSROOM:

274 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

132 NATIONAL REPORT:

44 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

447 CNN NEWSROOM:

322 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

115 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

6 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

456 AT THIS HOUR:

303 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

131 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

11 12p OUTNUMBERED:

515 INSIDE POLITICS:

325 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

120 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

36 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

12 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

567 CNN NEWSROOM:

313 MTP DAILY:

124 — BLUE BLOODS:

21 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

549 CNN NEWSROOM:

356 KATY TUR REPORTS:

109 AMERICAN AGENDA:

30 BLUE BLOODS:

20 3p STORY, THE:

443 CNN NEWSROOM:

383 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

148 — BLUE BLOODS:

24 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

479 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

376 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

177 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

38 BLUE BLOODS:

43 5p FIVE, THE:

756 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

404 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

37 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

20 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

681 SITUATION ROOM:

436 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

173 SPICER & CO:

35 DONLON REPORT, THE:

5 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

663 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

462 REIDOUT:

203 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

76 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

11 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

867 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

597 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

222 STINCHFIELD:

67 NEWSNATION PRIME:

13 9p HANNITY:

893 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

577 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

330 PRIME NEWS:

45 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

11 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

690 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

505 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

296 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

46 BANFIELD:

5 11p FOX NEWS AT NIGHT:

538 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

346 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

201 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

27 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

9

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 Demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 1.21 million

Fox: 2.45 million

MSNBC: 1.13 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 351,000

Fox News: 529,000

MSNBC: 162,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 1.7 million

Fox News: 3.85 million

MSNBC: 1.74 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 560,000

Fox News: 817,000

MSNBC: 283,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

