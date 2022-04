Fox News’ lowest-rated program in the key 25-54 age demographic on Thursday still topped the highest-rated programs on MSNBC and CNN.

Fox’s The Story at 3 p.m. brought in 228,000 demo viewers, which just beat out the highest-rated non-Fox show, Erin Burnett’s OutFront, which brought in 227,000 demo viewers for CNN.

The Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC was the highest-rated program on that network in the demo, bringing in 169,000 viewers.

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson won overall in both the demo and in terms of total viewers. Carlson brought in 589,000 viewers in the demo and 3.62 million total viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Thursday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1120 NEW DAY:

386 MORNING JOE:

834 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

31 ELEMENTARY:

26 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1513 NEW DAY:

437 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

104 MORNING IN AMERICA:

32 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1772 NEW DAY:

591 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1854 CNN NEWSROOM:

640 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

768 NATIONAL REPORT:

190 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

2070 CNN NEWSROOM:

704 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

612 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

117 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1993 AT THIS HOUR:

761 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

598 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

190 12p OUTNUMBERED:

2063 INSIDE POLITICS:

835 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

688 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

170 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

243 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1789 CNN NEWSROOM:

814 MTP DAILY:

737 — BLUE BLOODS:

231 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1748 CNN NEWSROOM:

853 KATY TUR REPORTS:

789 AMERICAN AGENDA:

156 BLUE BLOODS:

262 3p STORY, THE:

1763 CNN NEWSROOM:

781 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

728 — BLUE BLOODS:

306 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1750 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

840 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1154 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

262 BLUE BLOODS:

375 5p FIVE, THE:

3541 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

776 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

192 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

173 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2806 SITUATION ROOM:

696 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1234 SPICER & CO:

254 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

110 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

3067 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

774 REIDOUT:

1070 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

345 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

80 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3624 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

921 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1280 STINCHFIELD:

206 NEWSNATION PRIME:

72 9p HANNITY:

3177 CNN TONIGHT:

757 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

1550 PRIME NEWS:

101 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

79 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2520 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

668 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1405 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

139 BANFIELD:

84 11p GUTFELD!:

2201 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

504 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

949 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

120 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

37

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

260 NEW DAY:

69 MORNING JOE:

102 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

5 ELEMENTARY:

1 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

283 NEW DAY:

102 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

11 MORNING IN AMERICA:

2 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

249 NEW DAY:

147 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

295 CNN NEWSROOM:

166 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

69 NATIONAL REPORT:

24 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

292 CNN NEWSROOM:

169 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

54 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

6 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

277 AT THIS HOUR:

157 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

68 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

20 12p OUTNUMBERED:

295 INSIDE POLITICS:

183 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

65 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

45 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

16 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

262 CNN NEWSROOM:

181 MTP DAILY:

76 — BLUE BLOODS:

40 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

234 CNN NEWSROOM:

190 KATY TUR REPORTS:

82 AMERICAN AGENDA:

35 BLUE BLOODS:

45 3p STORY, THE:

228 CNN NEWSROOM:

164 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

69 — BLUE BLOODS:

38 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

252 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

206 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

94 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

37 BLUE BLOODS:

49 5p FIVE, THE:

516 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

201 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

25 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

35 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

401 SITUATION ROOM:

187 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

101 SPICER & CO:

23 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

17 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

472 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

227 REIDOUT:

113 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

38 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

10 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

589 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

226 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

137 STINCHFIELD:

23 NEWSNATION PRIME:

15 9p HANNITY:

463 CNN TONIGHT:

211 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

169 PRIME NEWS:

10 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

9 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

348 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

183 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

127 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

24 BANFIELD:

6 11p GUTFELD!:

384 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

106 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

91 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

26 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

6

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 654,000

Fox: 2.04 million

MSNBC: 881,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 158,000

Fox News: 319,000

MSNBC: 89,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 782,000

Fox News: 3.11 million

MSNBC: 1.41 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 206,000

Fox News: 466,000

MSNBC: 144,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

