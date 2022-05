Fox News won every time slot on Thursday in both the key 25-54 age demographic and in terms of total viewers.

Across day time, Fox News tripled CNN and doubled MSNBC in terms of total viewers. During prime time, Fox News also tripled CNN and almost doubled MSNBC in total viewers.

The Five was the highest rated show in cable news with 3.137 million total viewers, while Tucker Carlson landed in number one in the demo with 470,000 viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Thursday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1053 NEW DAY:

308 MORNING JOE:

915 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

24 ELEMENTARY:

19 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1482 NEW DAY:

394 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

95 MORNING IN AMERICA:

29 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1615 NEW DAY:

451 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1591 CNN NEWSROOM:

507 MORNING JOE:

886 NATIONAL REPORT:

165 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1628 CNN NEWSROOM:

534 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

647 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

100 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1648 AT THIS HOUR:

557 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

480 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

145 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1741 INSIDE POLITICS:

596 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

511 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

121 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

244 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1627 CNN NEWSROOM:

595 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

622 — BLUE BLOODS:

185 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1762 CNN NEWSROOM:

735 KATY TUR REPORTS:

672 AMERICAN AGENDA:

148 BLUE BLOODS:

227 3p STORY, THE:

1539 CNN NEWSROOM:

854 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

779 — BLUE BLOODS:

269 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1561 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

762 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1256 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

218 BLUE BLOODS:

312 5p FIVE, THE:

3137 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

728 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

221 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

137 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2314 SITUATION ROOM:

686 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1190 SPICER & CO:

211 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

49 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2416 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

676 REIDOUT:

1051 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

258 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

78 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3028 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

824 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1159 STINCHFIELD:

213 NEWSNATION PRIME:

85 9p HANNITY:

2269 CNN TONIGHT:

659 MSNBC PRIME:

1248 PRIME NEWS:

82 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

76 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1984 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

607 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1301 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

148 BANFIELD:

47 11p GUTFELD!:

2002 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

541 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

720 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

130 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

18

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

201 NEW DAY:

72 MORNING JOE:

119 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

0 ELEMENTARY:

0 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

247 NEW DAY:

97 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

14 MORNING IN AMERICA:

2 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

247 NEW DAY:

133 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

242 CNN NEWSROOM:

129 MORNING JOE:

100 NATIONAL REPORT:

21 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

277 CNN NEWSROOM:

126 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

57 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

13 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

245 AT THIS HOUR:

106 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

58 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

27 12p OUTNUMBERED:

267 INSIDE POLITICS:

123 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

61 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

27 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

41 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

268 CNN NEWSROOM:

117 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

76 — BLUE BLOODS:

22 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

300 CNN NEWSROOM:

158 KATY TUR REPORTS:

96 AMERICAN AGENDA:

28 BLUE BLOODS:

26 3p STORY, THE:

266 CNN NEWSROOM:

158 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

103 — BLUE BLOODS:

36 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

260 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

145 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

114 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

24 BLUE BLOODS:

40 5p FIVE, THE:

465 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

139 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

23 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

11 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

341 SITUATION ROOM:

156 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

113 SPICER & CO:

20 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

6 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

316 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

166 REIDOUT:

138 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

18 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

20 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

470 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

223 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

120 STINCHFIELD:

16 NEWSNATION PRIME:

19 9p HANNITY:

321 CNN TONIGHT:

207 MSNBC PRIME:

139 PRIME NEWS:

10 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

8 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

360 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

158 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

122 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

29 BANFIELD:

5 11p GUTFELD!:

326 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

143 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

57 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

27 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

3

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 570,000

Fox News: 1.75 million

MSNBC: 846,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 134,000

Fox News: 282,000

MSNBC: 93,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 697,000

Fox News: 2.43 million

MSNBC: 1.24 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 196,000

Fox News: 384,000

MSNBC: 127,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com