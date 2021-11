Despite the absence of major breaking news or a key press conference, Fox News’ Special Report scored big in Thursday’s ratings.

According to data from Nielsen, the Bret Baier-anchored 6 p.m. broadcast posted a massive 526,000 viewers in the advertiser-coveted adults 25-54 demographic. The show narrowly missed out on the top spot in that category, as The Five eked out the No. 1 spot with a whopping 529,000 viewers in the demo.

That show prevailed in the overall ratings as well, with an audience of 3.48 million on Thursday. Tucker Carlson Tonight took second in the overall category with 3.37 million.

Here is a full breakdown of Thursday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1047 NEW DAY:

247 MORNING JOE:

740 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

14 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

44 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1410 NEW DAY:

285 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

94 MORNING IN AMERICA:

13 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1790 NEW DAY:

379 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1965 CNN NEWSROOM:

453 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

653 NATIONAL REPORT:

219 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1834 CNN NEWSROOM:

561 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

563 — JAG:

66 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1801 AT THIS HOUR:

556 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

640 — JAG:

138 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1970 INSIDE POLITICS:

603 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

582 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

201 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

193 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1794 CNN NEWSROOM:

514 MTP DAILY:

546 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

183 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1636 CNN NEWSROOM:

569 KATY TUR REPORTS:

530 AMERICAN AGENDA:

196 BLUE BLOODS:

204 3p STORY, THE:

1911 CNN NEWSROOM:

615 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

586 — BLUE BLOODS:

234 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1818 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

646 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

923 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

301 BLUE BLOODS:

312 5p FIVE, THE:

3483 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

675 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

283 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

136 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2957 SITUATION ROOM:

541 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1058 SPICER & CO:

338 DONLON REPORT, THE:

46 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

2472 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

612 REIDOUT:

1050 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

401 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

27 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3366 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

755 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1102 STINCHFIELD:

259 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

39 9p HANNITY:

3252 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

743 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2005 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

156 NEWSNATION PRIME:

52 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2612 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

580 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1425 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

158 BANFIELD:

29 11p GUTFELD!:

2127 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

413 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

946 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

152 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

7

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

160 NEW DAY:

54 MORNING JOE:

92 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

3 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

8 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

243 NEW DAY:

74 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

12 MORNING IN AMERICA:

2 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

259 NEW DAY:

99 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

320 CNN NEWSROOM:

106 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

66 NATIONAL REPORT:

12 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

280 CNN NEWSROOM:

128 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

45 — JAG:

7 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

297 AT THIS HOUR:

121 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

88 — JAG:

5 12p OUTNUMBERED:

374 INSIDE POLITICS:

124 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

71 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

29 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

16 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

291 CNN NEWSROOM:

100 MTP DAILY:

55 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

9 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

284 CNN NEWSROOM:

103 KATY TUR REPORTS:

58 AMERICAN AGENDA:

34 BLUE BLOODS:

15 3p STORY, THE:

334 CNN NEWSROOM:

145 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

77 — BLUE BLOODS:

31 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

313 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

161 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

74 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

40 BLUE BLOODS:

39 5p FIVE, THE:

529 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

145 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

42 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

19 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

526 SITUATION ROOM:

111 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

115 SPICER & CO:

53 DONLON REPORT, THE:

3 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

450 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

132 REIDOUT:

150 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

33 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

4 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

463 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

174 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

164 STINCHFIELD:

45 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

8 9p HANNITY:

473 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

150 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

313 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

35 NEWSNATION PRIME:

8 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

431 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

119 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

190 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

26 BANFIELD:

7 11p GUTFELD!:

421 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

99 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

171 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

28 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

1

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 501,000

Fox 1.99 million

MSNBC: 815,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 114,000

Fox News: 334,000

MSNBC: 104,000

Here are the prime time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 692,000

Fox News: 3.08 million

MSNBC: 1.51 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 148,000

Fox News: 456,000

MSNBC: 222,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

