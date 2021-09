Cable News Ratings Thursday, September 2nd: Anderson Cooper Beats Chris Hayes in Demo

CNN bested MSNBC in prime time in the advertiser-coveted A25-54 demographic on Thursday night, with Anderson Cooper coming out on top in the demo showdown with 8 p.m. rival Chris Hayes.

CNN averaged 229,000 in the prime time demo, while MSNBC drew 199,000 demo viewers. Cooper topped Hayes in the demo (272,000 vs. 152,000), but fell short in total viewers (1.09 million vs. 1.29 million).

MSNBC still beat CNN in total viewers, drawing 1.66 million total viewers to CNN’s 943,000. And Rachel Maddow at 9 p.m. beat CNN rival Chris Cuomo in both the demo (282,000 vs. 228,000) and total viewers (2.27 million vs. 946,000).

Both CNN and MSNBC placed behind Fox News, which once again came first — by a mile — in all dayparts in both total viewers and the demo.

Here is a full breakdown of Wednesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1003 NEW DAY:

416 MORNING JOE:

788 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

36 — 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1363 NEW DAY:

549 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

99 — 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1662 NEW DAY:

629 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1735 CNN NEWSROOM:

789 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

955 NATIONAL REPORT:

183 JAG:

122 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1599 CNN NEWSROOM:

967 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

873 — JAG:

159 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1450 AT THIS HOUR:

1022 — — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

135 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1573 AT THIS HOUR:

1022 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

900 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

188 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

213 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1533 CNN NEWSROOM:

935 MTP DAILY:

848 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

283 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1577 CNN NEWSROOM:

976 KATY TUR REPORTS:

776 AMERICAN AGENDA:

180 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

308 3p STORY, THE:

1690 CNN NEWSROOM:

896 AYMAN MOHYELDIN REPORTS:

790 — BLUE BLOODS:

288 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1684 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

887 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1174 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

251 BLUE BLOODS:

351 5p FIVE, THE:

3164 SITUATION ROOM:

924 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

322 BLUE BLOODS:

331 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2283 SITUATION ROOM:

788 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1327 SPICER & CO:

339 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

129 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

2028 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

815 REIDOUT:

1172 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

339 DONLON REPORT, THE:

44 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3317 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

1096 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1292 STINCHFIELD:

292 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

26 9p HANNITY:

3052 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

946 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2275 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

208 NEWSNATION PRIME:

46 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2130 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

787 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1429 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

149 BANFIELD:

50 11p GUTFELD!:

1762 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

541 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

988 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

114 DONLON REPORT, THE:

29

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

154 NEW DAY:

91 MORNING JOE:

98 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

0 — 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

260 NEW DAY:

120 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

15 — 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

237 NEW DAY:

148 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

271 CNN NEWSROOM:

197 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

92 NATIONAL REPORT:

26 JAG:

9 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

265 CNN NEWSROOM:

228 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

89 — JAG:

11 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

234 AT THIS HOUR:

205 — — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

9 12p OUTNUMBERED:

277 AT THIS HOUR:

233 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

105 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

18 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

20 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

283 CNN NEWSROOM:

215 MTP DAILY:

85 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

54 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

310 CNN NEWSROOM:

224 KATY TUR REPORTS:

84 AMERICAN AGENDA:

16 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

49 3p STORY, THE:

297 CNN NEWSROOM:

215 AYMAN MOHYELDIN REPORTS:

64 — BLUE BLOODS:

66 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

304 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

194 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

115 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

21 BLUE BLOODS:

50 5p FIVE, THE:

512 SITUATION ROOM:

199 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

29 BLUE BLOODS:

53 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

426 SITUATION ROOM:

178 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

145 SPICER & CO:

32 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

23 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

343 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

216 REIDOUT:

164 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

31 DONLON REPORT, THE:

13 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

574 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

272 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

152 STINCHFIELD:

53 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

3 9p HANNITY:

514 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

228 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

282 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

55 NEWSNATION PRIME:

2 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

397 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

188 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

163 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

32 BANFIELD:

6 11p GUTFELD!:

368 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

143 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

141 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

12 DONLON REPORT, THE:

3

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

Fox News: 1.77 million

MSNBC: 985,000

CNN: 775,000

25-54 Demo:

Fox News: 314,000

CNN: 179,000

MSNBC: 115,000

Here are the prime time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

Fox News: 2.83 million

MSNBC: 1.66 million

CNN: 943 million

25-54 Demo:

Fox News: 495,000

CNN: 229,000

MSNBC: 199,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

