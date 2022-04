CNN’s Don Lemon beat both of his MSNBC time slot rivals, Lawrence O’Donnell and Stephanie Ruhle, in the key 25-54 age demographic on Tuesday night.

In the first hour of his two-hour nightly program, Lemon brought in 136,000 demo viewers compared to O’Donnell’s 129,000 demo viewers. In the second hour, at 11 p.m., Lemon drew 116,000 viewers to Ruhle’s 93,000.

MSNBC still beat CNN across both hours in total viewers, while Fox News as usual placed first in total viewers and the demo.

MSNBC beat CNN across prime time with an average of 170,000 demo viewers compared to 152,000 — respectively.

Fox, meanwhile, averaged 447,000 demo viewers across prime time.

Here is a full breakdown of Tuesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1119 NEW DAY:

367 MORNING JOE:

817 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

29 ELEMENTARY:

26 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1442 NEW DAY:

419 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

85 MORNING IN AMERICA:

30 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1801 NEW DAY:

509 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1897 CNN NEWSROOM:

554 MORNING JOE:

877 NATIONAL REPORT:

160 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1764 CNN NEWSROOM:

669 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

708 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

84 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1798 AT THIS HOUR:

762 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

537 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

86 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1795 INSIDE POLITICS:

746 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

650 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

178 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

162 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1581 CNN NEWSROOM:

699 MTP DAILY:

714 — BLUE BLOODS:

174 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1596 CNN NEWSROOM:

616 KATY TUR REPORTS:

720 AMERICAN AGENDA:

187 BLUE BLOODS:

209 3p STORY, THE:

1651 CNN NEWSROOM:

643 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

738 — BLUE BLOODS:

251 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1623 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

731 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1268 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

223 BLUE BLOODS:

266 5p FIVE, THE:

3538 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

774 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

256 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

145 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2687 SITUATION ROOM:

762 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1281 SPICER & CO:

273 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

77 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2870 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

688 REIDOUT:

1033 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

295 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

46 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3472 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

719 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1309 STINCHFIELD:

236 NEWSNATION PRIME:

49 9p HANNITY:

2726 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

628 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

1965 PRIME NEWS:

138 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

34 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2247 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

564 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1304 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

175 BANFIELD:

25 11p GUTFELD!:

1888 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

510 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

957 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

120 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

26

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

207 NEW DAY:

64 MORNING JOE:

94 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

6 ELEMENTARY:

2 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

273 NEW DAY:

82 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

9 MORNING IN AMERICA:

3 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

321 NEW DAY:

107 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

398 CNN NEWSROOM:

101 MORNING JOE:

86 NATIONAL REPORT:

24 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

318 CNN NEWSROOM:

125 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

71 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

3 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

312 AT THIS HOUR:

137 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

57 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

9 12p OUTNUMBERED:

294 INSIDE POLITICS:

136 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

55 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

42 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

29 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

257 CNN NEWSROOM:

135 MTP DAILY:

49 — BLUE BLOODS:

34 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

240 CNN NEWSROOM:

124 KATY TUR REPORTS:

71 AMERICAN AGENDA:

27 BLUE BLOODS:

46 3p STORY, THE:

271 CNN NEWSROOM:

111 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

69 — BLUE BLOODS:

45 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

235 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

140 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

101 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

26 BLUE BLOODS:

52 5p FIVE, THE:

490 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

159 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

29 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

31 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

361 SITUATION ROOM:

152 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

144 SPICER & CO:

27 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

8 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

368 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

170 REIDOUT:

130 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

23 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

4 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

591 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

170 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

138 STINCHFIELD:

32 NEWSNATION PRIME:

9 9p HANNITY:

423 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

150 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

242 PRIME NEWS:

17 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

4 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

328 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

136 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

129 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

27 BANFIELD:

0 11p GUTFELD!:

353 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

116 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

93 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

14 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

0

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 585,000

Fox News: 1.89 million

MSNBC: 924,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 121,000

Fox News: 315,000

MSNBC: 97,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 637,000

Fox News: 2.82 million

MSNBC: 1.53 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 152,000

Fox News: 447,000

MSNBC: 170,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

