Cable News Ratings Tuesday, August 31: Fox News Most-Watched During Biden’s Speech on End of Afghanistan War

The three big cable news networks saw a boost in ratings as President Joe Biden spoke on the end of the U.S. military operation in Afghanistan, but Fox News continued to dominate overall.

President Biden began speaking around 3:30 Tuesday, 24 hours after the last U.S. forces left Kabul.

At 3 p.m. Fox News show The Story with Martha MacCallum took first place with 2.74 million total viewers and 377,000 in the demo. CNN Newsroom came in second with 1.15 million viewers and 227,000 in the demo, while Ayman Mohyeldin Reports (guest-anchored by Garrett Haake) was third with 904,000 total and 71,000 in the demo.

Here is a full breakdown of Monday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1078 NEW DAY:

370 MORNING JOE:

813 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

33 — 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1507 NEW DAY:

466 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

111 — 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1872 NEW DAY:

537 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1872 CNN NEWSROOM:

626 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

842 NATIONAL REPORT:

218 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1857 CNN NEWSROOM:

820 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

688 — — 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

2052 AT THIS HOUR:

830 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

651 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

2013 AT THIS HOUR:

814 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

673 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

237 — 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

2040 CNN NEWSROOM:

820 MTP DAILY:

808 — — 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

2250 CNN NEWSROOM:

1004 KATY TUR REPORTS:

805 AMERICAN AGENDA:

281 — 3p STORY, THE:

2735 CNN NEWSROOM:

1149 AYMAN MOHYELDIN REPORTS:

904 — — 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

2657 — DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1283 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

374 — 5p FIVE, THE:

3489 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

893 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

311 — 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2656 SITUATION ROOM:

821 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1278 SPICER & CO:

368 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

108 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

2421 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

930 REIDOUT:

1277 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

366 DONLON REPORT, THE:

35 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3846 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

1115 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1500 STINCHFIELD:

256 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

39 9p HANNITY:

3620 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

1036 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2328 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

179 NEWSNATION PRIME:

36 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2896 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

875 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1650 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

166 BANFIELD:

31 11p GUTFELD!:

2029 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

582 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

1035 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

122 DONLON REPORT, THE:

14

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

148 NEW DAY:

76 MORNING JOE:

105 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

5 — 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

233 NEW DAY:

102 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

16 — 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

295 NEW DAY:

133 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

301 CNN NEWSROOM:

151 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

96 NATIONAL REPORT:

35 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

314 CNN NEWSROOM:

166 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

60 — — 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

312 AT THIS HOUR:

163 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

54 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

320 AT THIS HOUR:

180 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

81 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

55 — 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

313 CNN NEWSROOM:

168 MTP DAILY:

90 — — 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

336 CNN NEWSROOM:

199 KATY TUR REPORTS:

78 AMERICAN AGENDA:

46 — 3p STORY, THE:

377 CNN NEWSROOM:

227 AYMAN MOHYELDIN REPORTS:

71 — — 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

418 — DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

97 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

56 — 5p FIVE, THE:

527 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

213 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

34 — 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

400 SITUATION ROOM:

170 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

130 SPICER & CO:

34 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

6 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

365 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

203 REIDOUT:

154 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

44 DONLON REPORT, THE:

7 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

654 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

221 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

191 STINCHFIELD:

91 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

9 9p HANNITY:

564 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

232 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

284 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

39 NEWSNATION PRIME:

5 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

492 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

231 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

163 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

33 BANFIELD:

2 11p GUTFELD!:

385 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

211 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

105 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

26 DONLON REPORT, THE:

2

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

Fox News: 2.16 million

MSNBC: 996,000

CNN: 766,000

25-54 Demo:

Fox News: 347,000

CNN: 173,000

MSNBC: 107,000

Here are the prime time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

Fox News: 3.45 million

MSNBC: 1.83 million

CNN: 1.01 million

25-54 Demo:

Fox News: 570,000

CNN: 228,000

MSNBC: 213,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

