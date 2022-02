Cable News Ratings Tuesday February 22: Three CNN Shows Cross the Million Viewer Mark

CNN crossed the one million viewer mark in three different hours on Tuesday, a rare occurrence for the network in the past many months.

The 1 p.m. hour of CNN Newsroom scored 1.042 million total average viewers, while CNN Newsroom at 2 p.m. raked in 1.27 million total viewers.

The Lead with Jake Tapper at 5 p.m. also brought in some 1.047 million total viewers.

On Monday, Anderson Cooper came close to topping a million viewers but fell just shy with 975,000 total viewers.

Overall, despite CNN’s uptick in recent days as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to dominate coverage, the network’s day time and prime time averages remain well below a million. CNN averages 717,000 total viewers during day time programming and an average of 831,000 total viewers during prime time.

Here is a full breakdown of Tuesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1059 NEW DAY:

300 MORNING JOE:

778 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

23 ELEMENTARY:

25 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1571 NEW DAY:

398 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

110 MORNING IN AMERICA:

25 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1914 NEW DAY:

473 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1880 CNN NEWSROOM:

606 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

777 NATIONAL REPORT:

187 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1856 CNN NEWSROOM:

817 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

715 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

108 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1852 AT THIS HOUR:

758 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

631 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

119 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1977 INSIDE POLITICS:

802 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

721 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

171 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

208 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

2136 CNN NEWSROOM:

1042 MTP DAILY:

834 — BLUE BLOODS:

158 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

2569 CNN NEWSROOM:

1267 KATY TUR REPORTS:

1010 AMERICAN AGENDA:

203 BLUE BLOODS:

237 3p STORY, THE:

2208 CNN NEWSROOM:

930 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

964 — BLUE BLOODS:

366 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

2095 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

969 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1346 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

269 BLUE BLOODS:

464 5p FIVE, THE:

3674 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

1047 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

263 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

155 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2778 SITUATION ROOM:

872 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1248 SPICER & CO:

348 DONLON REPORT, THE:

64 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

3092 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

884 REIDOUT:

1149 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

404 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

44 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3625 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

967 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1181 STINCHFIELD:

229 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

54 9p HANNITY:

3089 CNN TONIGHT:

832 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

1519 PRIME NEWS:

147 NEWSNATION PRIME:

56 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2452 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

693 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1350 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

231 BANFIELD:

56 11p GUTFELD!:

2064 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

498 11TH HOUR:

935 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

190 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

35

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

185 NEW DAY:

48 MORNING JOE:

97 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

10 ELEMENTARY:

1 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

334 NEW DAY:

66 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

20 MORNING IN AMERICA:

2 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

336 NEW DAY:

98 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

322 CNN NEWSROOM:

119 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

79 NATIONAL REPORT:

38 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

327 CNN NEWSROOM:

162 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

63 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

23 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

308 AT THIS HOUR:

160 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

69 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

32 12p OUTNUMBERED:

306 INSIDE POLITICS:

178 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

68 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

55 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

34 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

338 CNN NEWSROOM:

201 MTP DAILY:

74 — BLUE BLOODS:

16 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

401 CNN NEWSROOM:

259 KATY TUR REPORTS:

72 AMERICAN AGENDA:

52 BLUE BLOODS:

10 3p STORY, THE:

337 CNN NEWSROOM:

202 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

74 — BLUE BLOODS:

26 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

322 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

214 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

109 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

51 BLUE BLOODS:

42 5p FIVE, THE:

528 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

254 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

50 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

10 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

420 SITUATION ROOM:

207 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

133 SPICER & CO:

46 DONLON REPORT, THE:

4 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

511 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

237 REIDOUT:

142 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

63 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

6 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

646 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

247 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

126 STINCHFIELD:

41 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

3 9p HANNITY:

497 CNN TONIGHT:

214 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

169 PRIME NEWS:

41 NEWSNATION PRIME:

11 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

422 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

200 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

122 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

62 BANFIELD:

13 11p GUTFELD!:

341 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

134 11TH HOUR:

125 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

50 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

4

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.25-54 Demo (thousands)

Total viewers:

CNN: 717,000

Fox: 2.11 million

MSNBC: 929,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 165,000

Fox News: 350,000

MSNBC: 97,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 831,000

Fox News: 3,05 million

MSNBC: 1.35 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 220,000

Fox News: 522,000

MSNBC: 139,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com