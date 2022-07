MSNBC topped the ratings for the 7th straight Jan. 6 House select committee hearing on Tuesday.

In terms of total viewers, the initial 6 am to 3 am numbers show the network landing in first place in terms of overall viewers with 1.69 million total viewers. Fox News brought in an average of 1.607 million total viewers for the day, while CNN came in third place with 1.056 million total viewers.

Fox News led the day until the hour the hearings began, which saw the network’s viewership drop.

Outnumbered pulled in near two million viewers, while the hour following dropped down to 968,000 total viewers as the hearing began.

MSNBC, meanwhile, averaged over 3 million total viewers during the hearings, while CNN brought in some 2.6 million total viewers. Fox News still won the day overall in terms of the key 25-54 age demographic.

Here is a full breakdown of Tuesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1030 NEW DAY:

253 MORNING JOE:

872 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

17 EARLY MORNING:

9 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1386 NEW DAY:

394 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

76 MORNING IN AMERICA:

34 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1499 NEW DAY:

454 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1603 CNN NEWSROOM:

557 MORNING JOE:

1046 NATIONAL REPORT:

113 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1544 CNN NEWSROOM:

748 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

927 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

113 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1588 ATTACK ON DEMOCRACY:

1331 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

835 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

147 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1915 — JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

1636 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

128 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

157 1p JANUARY 6TH HEARING:

968 ATTACK ON DEMOCRACY:

2607 JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

3260 — BLUE BLOODS:

155 2p JANUARY 6TH HEARING:

849 — — AMERICAN AGENDA:

213 BLUE BLOODS:

161 3p JANUARY 6TH HEARING:

723 — — — BLUE BLOODS:

211 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1049 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

1789 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

2317 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

278 BLUE BLOODS:

238 5p FIVE, THE:

3001 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

1377 — SPICER & CO:

299 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

94 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2218 SITUATION ROOM:

947 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1769 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

270 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

34 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2528 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

944 REIDOUT:

1600 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

282 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

31 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3142 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

968 JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

2773 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

204 NEWSNATION PRIME:

24 9p HANNITY:

2504 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

878 JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

2737 PRIME NEWS:

118 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

47 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2044 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

761 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

2015 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

167 BANFIELD:

41 11p GUTFELD!:

1894 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

620 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

1198 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

95 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

34

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

175 NEW DAY:

66 MORNING JOE:

110 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

3 EARLY MORNING:

2 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

222 NEW DAY:

95 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

14 MORNING IN AMERICA:

3 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

219 NEW DAY:

85 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

249 CNN NEWSROOM:

118 MORNING JOE:

96 NATIONAL REPORT:

15 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

233 CNN NEWSROOM:

150 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

87 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

3 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

259 ATTACK ON DEMOCRACY:

212 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

88 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

1 12p OUTNUMBERED:

273 — JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

181 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

16 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

3 1p JANUARY 6TH HEARING:

158 ATTACK ON DEMOCRACY:

432 JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

439 — BLUE BLOODS:

9 2p JANUARY 6TH HEARING:

120 — — AMERICAN AGENDA:

19 BLUE BLOODS:

22 3p JANUARY 6TH HEARING:

103 — — — BLUE BLOODS:

32 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

106 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

350 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

263 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

30 BLUE BLOODS:

28 5p FIVE, THE:

336 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

279 — SPICER & CO:

35 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

12 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

290 SITUATION ROOM:

197 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

216 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

21 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

2 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

332 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

176 REIDOUT:

198 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

21 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

1 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

535 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

206 JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

331 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

25 NEWSNATION PRIME:

1 9p HANNITY:

385 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

243 JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

350 PRIME NEWS:

14 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

2 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

293 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

193 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

236 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

15 BANFIELD:

3 11p GUTFELD!:

328 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

149 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

155 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

18 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

1

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 1.06 million

Fox News: 1.62 million

MSNBC: 1.69 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 202,000

Fox News: 247,000

MSNBC: 211,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 869,000

Fox News: 2.56 million

MSNBC: 2.51 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 214,000

Fox News: 404,000

MSNBC: 306,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

