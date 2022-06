MSNBC averaged over 1 million average viewers across its day time programming on Tuesday, a feat rarely achieved by the network in recent months — not including yesterday’s numbers for the Jan. 6 hearings.

Driven by strong numbers from Ari Melber and Nicolle Wallace, the network pulled in an average of 1.02 million total day time viewers.

CNN, meanwhile, lagged far behind with 425,000 average day time viewers and Fox News continued its dominance with 1.74 million average day time viewers.

Cracking the million viewer mark across day time shows a boost in ratings for MSNBC, which brought in 841,000 average day time viewers last Tuesday.

Here is a full breakdown of Tuesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1021 NEW DAY:

263 MORNING JOE:

944 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

23 ELEMENTARY:

25 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1413 NEW DAY:

335 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

83 MORNING IN AMERICA:

29 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1595 NEW DAY:

417 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1583 CNN NEWSROOM:

436 MORNING JOE:

986 NATIONAL REPORT:

115 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1468 CNN NEWSROOM:

422 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

752 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

113 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1493 AT THIS HOUR:

378 MSNBC PRESS CONFERENCE:

724 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

139 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1616 INSIDE POLITICS:

487 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

680 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

161 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

165 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1498 CNN NEWSROOM:

557 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

672 — BLUE BLOODS:

126 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1372 CNN NEWSROOM:

519 KATY TUR REPORTS:

790 AMERICAN AGENDA:

164 BLUE BLOODS:

160 3p STORY, THE:

1365 CNN NEWSROOM:

564 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

726 — BLUE BLOODS:

213 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1426 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

548 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1314 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

275 BLUE BLOODS:

233 5p FIVE, THE:

3351 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

522 — SPICER & CO:

239 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

138 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2395 SITUATION ROOM:

442 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1368 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

297 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

80 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2643 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

515 REIDOUT:

1179 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

268 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

58 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3268 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

598 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1415 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

245 NEWSNATION PRIME:

32 9p HANNITY:

2698 CNN TONIGHT:

418 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2229 PRIME NEWS:

140 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

40 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2236 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

495 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1721 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

158 BANFIELD:

31 11p GUTFELD!:

1944 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

377 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

1045 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

111 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

25

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

187 NEW DAY:

50 MORNING JOE:

117 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

1 ELEMENTARY:

1 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

240 NEW DAY:

81 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

9 MORNING IN AMERICA:

3 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

240 NEW DAY:

103 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

261 CNN NEWSROOM:

127 MORNING JOE:

93 NATIONAL REPORT:

12 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

237 CNN NEWSROOM:

95 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

93 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

4 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

234 AT THIS HOUR:

82 MSNBC PRESS CONFERENCE:

106 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

11 12p OUTNUMBERED:

207 INSIDE POLITICS:

83 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

86 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

41 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

23 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

200 CNN NEWSROOM:

108 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

93 — BLUE BLOODS:

19 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

169 CNN NEWSROOM:

109 KATY TUR REPORTS:

117 AMERICAN AGENDA:

21 BLUE BLOODS:

26 3p STORY, THE:

197 CNN NEWSROOM:

98 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

87 — BLUE BLOODS:

34 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

218 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

96 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

124 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

19 BLUE BLOODS:

37 5p FIVE, THE:

463 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

115 — SPICER & CO:

23 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

26 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

367 SITUATION ROOM:

147 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

120 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

25 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

30 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

392 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

142 REIDOUT:

110 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

28 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

21 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

535 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

151 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

147 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

21 NEWSNATION PRIME:

1 9p HANNITY:

386 CNN TONIGHT:

120 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

268 PRIME NEWS:

16 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

3 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

371 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

146 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

181 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

15 BANFIELD:

1 11p GUTFELD!:

345 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

109 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

126 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

4 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

3

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 425,000

Fox News: 1.73 million

MSNBC: 1.02 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 102,000

Fox News: 275,000

MSNBC: 113,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 504,000

Fox News: 2.73 million

MSNBC: 1.79 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 139,000

Fox News: 431,000

MSNBC: 199,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com