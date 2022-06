MSNBC topped the ratings yet again during the Jan. 6 hearings on Tuesday, marking a clean sweep for the hearings thus far.

MSNBC averaged more than 3 million total viewers during the hearings from the 1 to 4 p.m. hours. CNN averaged just over 2 million total viewers, while Fox News averaged 802,000 total viewers during that time period.

CNN led during the hearings in the key 25-54 age demographic with 377,000 average demo viewers.

MSNBC was close behind with 359,000, while Fox News brought in 131,000 average demo viewers during the hearing.

Fox News still led the day in terms of total average viewers and in the demo overall.

Fox also won overall in prime time with 2.4 million total average viewers, with MSNBC close behind with 2.22 million average viewers.

MSNBC’s special prime time coverage of the Jan. 6 hearings featuring Rachel Maddow, Nicolle Wallace, and Joy Reid, brought in nearly double the demo viewers and close to triple the total viewers of CNN from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Here is a full breakdown of Monday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1057 NEW DAY:

259 MORNING JOE:

796 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

15 ELEMENTARY:

16 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1413 NEW DAY:

271 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

59 MORNING IN AMERICA:

29 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1716 NEW DAY:

378 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1546 CNN NEWSROOM:

413 MORNING JOE:

773 NATIONAL REPORT:

119 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1578 CNN NEWSROOM:

579 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

556 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

89 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1554 AT THIS HOUR:

627 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

752 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

153 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1651 ATTACK ON DEMOCRACY:

1129 JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

1469 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

149 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

162 1p JANUARY 6TH HEARING:

773 ATTACK ON DEMOCRACY:

2071 JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

3019 — BLUE BLOODS:

126 2p JANUARY 6TH HEARING:

698 — — AMERICAN AGENDA:

205 BLUE BLOODS:

155 3p JANUARY 6TH HEARING:

684 — — — BLUE BLOODS:

248 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1053 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

1239 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1993 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

211 BLUE BLOODS:

284 5p FIVE, THE:

2976 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

953 — SPICER & CO:

249 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

111 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2267 SITUATION ROOM:

842 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1591 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

229 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

45 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2628 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

873 REIDOUT:

1443 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

214 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

33 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

2800 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

929 JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

2397 NEWSMAX DEBATE: NEW YORK:

207 NEWSNATION PRIME:

35 9p HANNITY:

2372 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

819 JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

2478 PRIME NEWS:

133 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

27 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2034 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

644 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1784 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

175 BANFIELD:

35 11p GUTFELD!:

1913 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

528 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

1095 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

145 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

25

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

175 NEW DAY:

64 MORNING JOE:

111 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

3 ELEMENTARY:

1 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

233 NEW DAY:

55 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

6 MORNING IN AMERICA:

3 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

231 NEW DAY:

81 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

210 CNN NEWSROOM:

94 MORNING JOE:

85 NATIONAL REPORT:

8 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

222 CNN NEWSROOM:

106 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

52 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

16 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

192 AT THIS HOUR:

121 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

50 — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

17 12p OUTNUMBERED:

210 ATTACK ON DEMOCRACY:

196 JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

126 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

16 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

13 1p JANUARY 6TH HEARING:

122 ATTACK ON DEMOCRACY:

377 JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

359 — BLUE BLOODS:

18 2p JANUARY 6TH HEARING:

130 — — AMERICAN AGENDA:

22 BLUE BLOODS:

8 3p JANUARY 6TH HEARING:

122 — — — BLUE BLOODS:

33 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

152 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

245 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

244 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

12 BLUE BLOODS:

52 5p FIVE, THE:

391 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

175 — SPICER & CO:

24 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

32 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

314 SITUATION ROOM:

178 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

160 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

15 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

11 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

300 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

175 REIDOUT:

160 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

26 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

7 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

465 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

198 JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

278 NEWSMAX DEBATE: NEW YORK:

31 NEWSNATION PRIME:

5 9p HANNITY:

369 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

164 JANUARY 6TH HEARINGS:

316 PRIME NEWS:

21 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

6 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

293 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

138 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

204 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

38 BANFIELD:

5 11p GUTFELD!:

288 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

129 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

149 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

44 NN PRIME: SPECIAL REPORT:

9

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 831,000

Fox News: 1.56 million

MSNBC: 1.49 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 165,000

Fox News: 231,000

MSNBC: 175,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 797,000

Fox News: 2.40 million

MSNBC: 2.22 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 166,000

Fox News: 376,000

MSNBC: 266,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

