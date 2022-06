Fox News dominated Tuesday’s cable news ratings during both the day time and prime time hours.

Fox beat CNN and MSNBC combined in terms of both total viewers and in the key 25-54 age demographic combined in both day time and prime time averages.

CNN continues to struggle to attract an audience in terms of total viewers, averaging just 462,000 viewers across day time programming and 568,000 total viewers across prime time.

CNN did better in the demo, beating all of MSNBC’s shows, except for Morning Joe.

Meanwhile, MSNBC beat CNN in terms of total audience, but saw its demo numbers crater — particularly without Rachel Maddow, who is only hosting Mondays.

On Monday, Maddow brought in 1.96 million total viewers at 9 p.m., which cratered to 1.178 million viewers during the same hour on Tuesday in her absence.

Here is a full breakdown of Tuesday’s cable news ratings by show:

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 462,000

Fox News: 1.75 million

MSNBC: 841,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 117,000

Fox News: 279,000

MSNBC: 81,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 568,000

Fox News: 2.47 million

MSNBC: 1.22 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 176,000

Fox News: 416,000

MSNBC: 108,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

